Theatre Rhino Presents A Free Zoom Presentation Of DICKENS, By John Fisher

The online performance is free.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of A DICKENS, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, on August 20, 2020 at 8pm.

When Charles Dickens flopped as a novelist what did he fall back on? Acting!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook. Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, August 20 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

