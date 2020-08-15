Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Rhino Presents A Free Zoom Presentation Of DICKENS, By John Fisher

Article Pixel

The online performance is free.

Aug. 15, 2020  
Theatre Rhino Presents A Free Zoom Presentation Of DICKENS, By John Fisher

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of A DICKENS, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, on August 20, 2020 at 8pm.

The online performance is free.

When Charles Dickens flopped as a novelist what did he fall back on? Acting!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook. Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, August 20 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Lena Hall Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
  • Tune In This Saturday for Christopher Jackson LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE Virtual Concert Event!
  • Max von Essen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!