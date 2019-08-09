Theatre Infinite Presents HI.  (JEAN-LUC GODARD) At The 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival

Clown Rodeo Debbie is your curator for her Jean-Luc Godard-inspired interactive aesthetic investigation, where she will join forces with the audience to create a new theatre form: symposium meets jam session. Man on the street interviews, art interpretations and art object creations are just some of the methods she will use to explore the critically significant role art plays in everyday life and to remind audience members of their inherently powerful creative potential.

Having made its world premiere at the 2019 Rogue Festival, Hi. (Jean-Luc Godard) was inspired by Mr. Godard's appearance in Wim Wenders' Chambre 666. For his 1982 film, Mr. Wenders asked a series of filmmakers at the 35th Cannes International Film Festival to sit alone in a hotel room in front of a camera and answer a series of written questions about the current and future state of cinema. Mr. Godard's responses are not only thrillingly complex and insightful but also completely relevant today. Producer/Author/Performer Áine Donnelly said, "Godard's fervor for the art of cinema is such that he absolutely takes no prisoners by directly assaulting the audience with their culpability for the circumstances within which it finds and will find itself. What is even more fascinating is that his perceptions have compelling applications beyond cinema. We can use them to examine how we relate to art in all forms and, ultimately, to the larger world." Red Nose was the only possible medium to theatrically translate the deliciousness of Mr. Godard's philosophic depth.

San Francisco's Theatre Infinite has produced Red Nose in the U.S., Canada, and Europe and is producing locally for the first time in the 2019 SF Fringe Festival. Producer/Author/Performer Áine Donnelly is an award-winning director, playwright, butterfingers, and teeth grinder. Director/Dramaturg Elizabeth Baron is an award-winning collaborative theatre maker who has directed many red nose shows, including Instituto Prama's Pio Mare... Mare Pioand LaLa Theater Company's Requiem for a Snowflake. Other directing and/or co-creation includes Gemma Wilcox Productions' The Wallaby Way, Magical Mystery Detour, and 52 PickUp, which have won various awards on the US and Canadian Fringe circuits.

Box Office Website: https://hi-jean.brownpapertickets.com

Festival Website: http://www.theexit.org/fringe/





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You