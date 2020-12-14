Theatre Bay Area Announces Departure Of Deputy Director Dale Albright

Theatre Bay Area (TBA) announced today that Deputy Director Dale Albright will be departing the company in February 2021, marking the end of his 20 years working at the arts service organization.

Albright says, "Resigning from an organization that has given me so much over the last two decades and for which I have been so proud to work is, in many ways, one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. Twenty years is a very long time, and it seems like the time is right to 'get out of the way;' to see what new energy and direction can come to this organization that I care so much about." He adds, "I am thankful to everyone I have ever worked with over my time at Theatre Bay Area and particularly proud to have been allowed to serve the theatremakers of this community. Amidst everything happening in the world now, the team that is currently in place, both board and staff, is uniquely qualified to choose the next direction for this position and Theatre Bay Area as a whole. I can't wait to see what happens next."

"There isn't a cornerstone program at TBA that Dale hasn't had a hand in creating or stewarding," states TBA Executive Director Brad Erickson. "Dale has embodied the mission of TBA- to unite, strengthen, promote, and advance the Bay Area theatre community-for the past two decades. We wish him well on his next chapter and look forward to celebrating his legacy before he leaves."

Albright began at TBA as director of individual services in 2001. He eventually became programs director and took the newly-created position of deputy director in May 2018. During his tenure, Albright stewarded programs like TBA's Annual Conference from an informal gathering of Bay Area theatres into an all-day regional training and symposium of theatre workers from all sectors. He is also behind the creation of the TBA Awards program, honoring excellence in Bay Area professional theatre. The TBA Awards' weekly recommendations are a highly-regarded source for theatre lovers and an important showcase for Bay Area theatremakers and companies.

Albright has also shepherded TBA's career development initiatives and opportunities for emerging Bay Area theatremakers through the ATLAS program, TITAN Awards, RHE Artist Fellowship, the long-running CA$H | Theatre grants program, and TBA's other regranting initiatives.

"As a theatre artist and TBA staff member of six years, I've witnessed the direct impact of Dale's work for and dedication to the Bay Area theatre community," comments Kimberley Cohan, TBA's current programs manager. "no one has given more to the theatre community and cared more about the well-being of artists in the Bay Area. His presence and generosity at TBA will be missed, and we're wishing him the best."

Albright's last day at TBA will be February 11, 2021, the date of his 20-year anniversary with the organization.