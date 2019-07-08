The World Premiere Production Of STRONG ARM Opens Friday

The Wayward Artist presents the world premiere of "Strong Arm" directed by Mark Stevens. Written by The Wayward Artist's very own, Wyn Moreno, "Strong Arm" is an adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull" that explores parental love, fame, sacrifice, and dreams. The play follows the lives of Elaine, a famous tennis player, her athletic superstar son, and her professional baseball-playing boyfriend and examines the life- changing consequences brought about by the complex web of professional sports and a mother's love and sacrifice for her son. "Strong Arm" continues the company's second season, the Season of Family, and runs July 12-28, 2019.

Playwright Wyn Moreno graduated with an MFA from California State University, Fullerton after receiving a bachelor's degree from Utah State University. Moreno has performed all over the United States. Acting credits include: Dan in "Next to Normal" and Judas in "Godspell" (The Wayward Artist/Santa Ana CA) The Preacher in "Violet" (The Chance Theater), David in "The Santa Land Diaries" (Illyria Theatre Company/Richmond VA), Westmoreland in "Henry V" and Snout in "Midsummer Night's Dream" (Kingsmen Shakespeare Company/Thousand Oaks CA) The Father in "Best of Enemies" (Colony Theatre/Los Angeles CA).

The cast of "Strong Arm" includes Marika Becz (Actor's Equity Association), Daniel Keilbach, Joe Dunham, Autumn Paramore, Kathi Gilmore, Craig Tyrl. Scenic design by Kristin Campbell, lighting design by Colby Nordberg, sound design by Lauren Zuiderveld, and costume design by Rachael Lorenzetti.

The Wayward Artist's production of "Strong Arm" opens July 12 with a gala reception at 7:00pm and performance at 8:00pm. The run continues July 13, 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27 at 7:30pm, and July 14, 21, and 28 at 2:00pm at Grand Central Arts Center. Grand Central Arts Center in downtown Santa Ana, CA is currently the home of The Wayward Artist. Tickets range between $15-$25 and can be purchased online at www.thewaywardartist.org/buy-tickets-4567.





