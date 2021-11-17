The Walt Disney Family Museum Will Host a Virtual Conversation With Tim Rice

The Walt Disney Family Museum will host a special, virtual conversation with Sir Tim Rice, the internationally acclaimed lyricist, EGOT and Disney Legend.

Sir Tim is well known for his work on Disney's Aladdin (1992 and 2019), The Lion King (1994 and 2019), and Beauty and the Beast (1994 and 2017). He is also widely recognized for his impactful collaborations with Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1968 and 1971) and Evita (1978).

Join legendary, Oscar-nominated, and award-winning film maker Don Hahn in this special conversation with Sir Tim on his inspiring career.

Following the conversation, enjoy a medley of some of Sir Tim's most memorable songs performed by beloved Disney and Broadway performers Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Brandon Victor Dixon, Mandy Gonzalez, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Adam Pascal, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

The VIP Experience will feature all of the performers, and the Public Program will feature Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Mandy Gonzalez, Adam Jacobs, and Adam Pascal.

The event takes place on December 5. Learn more at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/2exhUw?vid=ngugj.