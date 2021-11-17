Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Walt Disney Family Museum Will Host a Virtual Conversation With Tim Rice

pixeltracker

Performers include Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Mandy Gonzalez, Adam Jacobs, Adam Pascal, and more!

Nov. 17, 2021  
The Walt Disney Family Museum Will Host a Virtual Conversation With Tim Rice

The Walt Disney Family Museum will host a special, virtual conversation with Sir Tim Rice, the internationally acclaimed lyricist, EGOT and Disney Legend.

Sir Tim is well known for his work on Disney's Aladdin (1992 and 2019), The Lion King (1994 and 2019), and Beauty and the Beast (1994 and 2017). He is also widely recognized for his impactful collaborations with Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1968 and 1971) and Evita (1978).

Join legendary, Oscar-nominated, and award-winning film maker Don Hahn in this special conversation with Sir Tim on his inspiring career.

Following the conversation, enjoy a medley of some of Sir Tim's most memorable songs performed by beloved Disney and Broadway performers Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Brandon Victor Dixon, Mandy Gonzalez, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Adam Pascal, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

The VIP Experience will feature all of the performers, and the Public Program will feature Jodi Benson, Merle Dandridge, Mandy Gonzalez, Adam Jacobs, and Adam Pascal.

The event takes place on December 5. Learn more at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/2exhUw?vid=ngugj.


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Tie Tee
Book of Mormon Tie Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sebastian Maniscalco Adds More Dates To NOBODY DOES THIS TOUR 2022
  • Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Performs TCHAIKOVSKY'S SIXTH This Weekend
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions