The San Francisco Neo-Futurists Will Perform OLD DOGS NEW TRICKS This Month

For ten years, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists have been creating and performing 30 original plays in 60 minutes, ranging from the personal, to the political, to the profoundly WTF, all truthful and inspired by the lived experiences of the performers. For this 10-year reunion show, the Neos are teaming up with CounterPulse for an exciting co-production of Old Dogs, New Tricks: the SF Neo-Futurists’ 10-Year Reunion Show, a collection of brand-new work that will be performed for one weekend only, featuring a cast of alum ensemble members who have been a part of the company during the past decade.

Old Dogs New Tricks will be presented in a format familiar to those who have seen the SF Neo-Futurists’ flagship weekly performance, The Infinite Wrench. Featuring a collection of 30 hyper-short, original plays, Old Dogs New Tricks will be performed in a randomized order, determined by the audience, in a race against the clock to finish the show in 60 minutes. It’s a unique performance each night and we guarantee that we’ll give you something to talk about.

Performances are at CounterPulse on Friday, September 20 at 9 PM; Saturday, September 21 at 9 PM; and Sunday, September 22 at 3 PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at sfneofuturists.org/newtricks. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Old Dogs New Tricks features San Francisco Neo-Futurist alumni Ci’Era London, Krys Seli, Maia Deutsch, Margaret McCarthy, Olivia Kingsley, Shaina Wagner, Siyu Song, Vanessa Hope Schneider, and Willie Caldwell.

More about the San Francisco Neo-Futurists

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a critically-acclaimed collective of wildly prolific writer/director/performers who create theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper. They strive to create performance that conveys experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible.

Old Dogs, New Tricks: the SF Neo-Futurists’ 10-Year Reunion Show, is a special performance of the SF Neo’s critically-acclaimed weekly show, The Infinite Wrench. Every week, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists write new plays to populate the show, meaning the show changes every weekend. Since the San Francisco Neo-Futurists’ founding in November 2013, they’ve written and performed over 3,000 original short plays. The ensemble has been called one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and has won a number of local awards, including “Best Theater Company” in the SF Bay Guardian’s Best of the Bay 2019 and 2017 Readers Polls.

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts. Intersection for the Arts is a bedrock Bay Area arts nonprofit that’s dedicated to helping artists grow. Through vital resources, including fiscal sponsorship, low-cost coworking and event space, and professional development programs, we empower people to continue creating, thinking big, and taking weird and wonderful risks.

