The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation Announces A Special Benefit Cabaret featuring San Francisco Native, Phil Wiseman

It's time to appreciate America! In this heartfelt tribute to the American dream, you'll rekindle why you are proud to be an American. What a Country is an original one-person musical revue featuring Phil Wiseman, a seasoned SF native, who touchingly shares his family's immigration to the US and the patriotic perspective that has shaped his own life through song and story.

Phil has been entertaining since 1975 composing and singing, acting and dancing, and also commercializing his talent by producing corporate events. This will be Phil's third sold-out 1-man show at Feinstein's at the Nikko. When Phil is not preparing for his next show, he is the CEO of Unique Products and Promotions, Inc., where he uniquely wins business by singing his sales pitch!

Phil states: "I've been supporting REAF since their very first show 25 years ago and truly love what they do for so many people. As an avid lover of the Great American Songbook, I'm thrilled to be able to lend my voice and personal stories in this manner to support the great work of REAF."

What a Country promotional products will be available throughout the evening. All proceeds will be donated to the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF), a local non-profit that provides financial aid for hunger programs, HIV/AIDS services and programs that serve and support homeless youth and families, primarily through the production of quality entertainment programs.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.whatacountry.eventbrite.com.





