The Redford Center Appoints Dylan Redford and VICE Studio's Jannat Gargi as Co-Chairs of Board of Directors

Today, The Redford Center announces the newly elected co-chairs of their Board of Directors, Dylan Redford, filmmaker and son of The Redford Center Co-Founder, the late James Redford, and Jannat Gargi, veteran producer and Vice President, Head of Documentaries at VICE Studios U.S. Reinforcing the Redford family's legacy in environmental activism, Dylan Redford joins Gargi, co-chair since 2019, fortifying The Redford Center's expertise in impact-driven film and media to invigorate the movement toward environmental justice, protection, and repair at this national moment of change.

"I am honored to be working alongside Jannat Gargi and the distinguished leaders of The Redford Center to further execute the mission set forth by my father and grandfather," said Dylan Redford. "As a young filmmaker, my goal is to inspire the next generation of storytellers and drive the immediate action needed to protect the environment."

"Having the honor and privilege to serve as co-chair alongside James Redford for the past year, I have seen The Redford Center's immense impact firsthand, supporting and facilitating the production of important and necessary projects such as #PowerTheVote, The Stories Project and Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution." said Jannat Gargi. "I am thrilled to welcome Dylan Redford as my co-chair as we lead the organization into its next phase of monumental growth and action."

Rising from previous positions on the board, Redford and Gargi will work closely with Executive Director Jill Tidman, newly-appointed Board Treasurer Jeffrey W. Ubben, Board Secretary Jonathan D. Kaufelt, and existing board members in furthering the trailblazing vision of co-founders James and Robert Redford. This year, The Redford Center embarked on a "Legacy Campaign," a $25 million fundraising initiative with a mission to sizably scale their efforts to mobilize a massive cultural shift towards environmental activism. Recognizing the power of storytelling to illuminate issues, shift perspectives, and inspire solutions, The Redford Center is leading this charge to protect our planet and those who inhabit it.

"As The Redford Center works to expand our capabilities to take immediate action in the fight for our environment, we trust that Dylan and Jannat will raise the organization to new heights and further our position as leaders in this movement," said Jeffrey W. Ubben, Board Treasurer, Founder and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners. Serving on the board since 2018, Ubben will utilize his expertise to lead the organization's board-level growth and development in his new position as Board Treasurer.

To further execute this vision, The Redford Center has hired Deputy Director Jen Leung, former Climate Director at WildAid and Country Director for the American Bar Association's Rule of Law Initiative in China. A climate and social justice advocate with a decade of experience growing nonprofits as drivers of transformative change, Leung will serve as an integral member of the leadership team, working alongside Executive Director Jill Tidman in this pivotal moment of organizational growth to inspire and provide holistic, adaptive systems to support The Redford Center's mission and values.

Dylan Redford is a writer and director whose most recent short film "Emergency Action Plan" premiered on Vimeo on November 16, 2020. His work as a director has screened at film festivals, including Sundance, Fantastic Fest, Maryland Film Festival, and the Sarasota Film Festival. In his time as a board member, he has made significant programmatic contributions as part of the review team for the organization's Redford Center Stories program, Redford Center Grants program, and #PowerTheVote campaign. Previously, Dylan worked as a moving image researcher and freelance producer at the Walker Art Center.

Jannat Gargi is an award-winning Creative Producer and Film Executive. Currently Vice President, Head of Documentaries at VICE Studios U.S., Gargi oversees documentary projects and leads programming strategy and content development, such as Cheryl Dunn's feature documentary Moments Like This Never Last about artist Dash Snow. Gargi previously served as Head of Documentary Films for Vulcan Productions. During that time, she developed and produced a slate of films and series including Black Woodstock, LIFT, Youth V. Gov, The Reason I Jump, Ghost Fleet, Ballet Now, the Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning Body Team 12, and Sundance Special Jury Award-winner STEP.

Redford and Gargi join current members of The Redford Center's Board of Directors: Co-Founder Robert Redford, Treasurer Jeffrey W. Ubben, Secretary Jonathan D. Kaufelt, and Kim Moore Bailey.

