The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month

Cirque du So Ray is the latest devised world creation from The Professionals, in which the world of the story, the characters and relationships are developed in the rehearsal process and all the dialogue is improvised.

The show takes the audience to the Easternmost place in the United States Lubec, Maine for a visit with New England's oldest family run, animal free circus; Cirque du So Ray. Named for its perpetually tardy founder, the late, late Raymond Sullivan, who died tragically in the infamous mongoose incident of 1993.

The circus has been managed by his widow Millicent Yeaton-Sullivan (Erin Souza) the great granddaughter of Lubec's Hopley Yeaton, first admiral of President Washington's Coast Guard.

The Circus is known for its innovative “Clownvent”, a rehabilitation facility that serves as home to two dozen individuals convicted of felonies, including the mysterious “Charles” (Matt Haley).

For 2023, Cirque du So Ray is proud to debut aquatic artiste Jenie - with a “J” (Lauren Hay) - pioneering solo synchronized swimmer.

Helping the circus run smoothly is Millicent's valuable assistant, Justin “Just Steve” Stevenson (Yizhe Liu).

And of course no trip to the circus is complete without a visit to the midway, managed by the always busy and extensively experienced carnival veteran Jimmy (Donald Schmidt).

This ensemble production gives a look at the charming, quirky and in one case - slightly menacing characters that call this circus home.

Cirque du So Ray invites the audience to think about why they might want to run away and join the circus.

The cast includes Matt Haley, Lauren Hay, Yizhe Liu, Donald Schmidt & Erin Souza.

The show is directed by Diana Brown, with Production Management by Lauren Hay, Original Music by Matt Haley, and Sound and Lighting Effects by Donald Schmidt. The On Deck Sound Effects Technician is Stacy Marshall. Booth Sound and Lighting is by SF Fringe Staff.

Dates:

Sunday, August, 13, 2023 at 4:00pm

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:30pm

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:30pm

Location:

SF Fringe Festival, 277 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA

Ticket Price: $15

Running time: 45 minutes

About The Professionals

The Professionals began as a Performing Improv Ensemble at Leela Theatre in San Francisco, and still perform at Leela monthly.

In 2020, they became an independent improv troupe. With their director Diana Brown, they've created 5 devised theatre productions as well as performances of their classic “Mockumentary” improv form.

They appeared with Xtremed Improv, UK (virtual), at the Pittsburgh Fringe, Wasatch Improv Festival, Orange County Improv Festival as well as local and regional Bay Area shows.

More info at: https://www.facebook.com/theprofessionalsimprov

Photo credit: Diana Brown