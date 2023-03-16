The Mountain Play Presents INTO THE WOODS For Their 110th Season, May 21- June 18

The Mountain Play, the San Francisco Bay Area's most magical outdoor theater experience, will present INTO THE WOODS for its 110th Season, May 21 through June 18.

Directed and Choreographed by Nicole Helfer, and Music Direction by Daniel Alley, INTO THE WOODS takes you on a journey with everyone's favorite characters from The Brothers Grimm fairy tales, as they navigate the woods in search of wishes fulfilled. This one-of-a-kind mountaintop event is enjoyed by audiences of all ages. www.mountainplay.org

"We are delighted to be on the mountain once again for our 110th season, and appreciative of all the continued support from our community," said Eileen Grady, Executive Director and Artistic Producer of the Mountain Play Association. "As we navigate the changing landscape of the arts in this new world complicated by the pandemic, it brings us so much joy to present this musical and to inspire our audience to believe in the power of storytelling."

The story follows a Baker (Kevin Singer) and his wife (Melissa WolfKlain), who wish to have a child; Cinderella (Samantha Cardenas), who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack (Chachi Delgado), who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted but with surprising and haunting consequences. One of Sondheim's most popular works, INTO THE WOODS is a musically sophisticated show with an unforgettable score featuring "No One is Alone," "Children Will Listen," and "Giants in the Sky."

Additional cast members includes Ilan Casian-Issenberg (Narrator), Grace Margaret Craig (Snow White), Jane Harrington (Cinderella's Stepmother), Phillip Harris (Cinderella's Prince), Luke Hichman (Milky White), Lily Jackson (Giant/Sleeping Beauty), Alexis Lane Jensen (Cinderella's Mother/Granny), Celeste Kamiya (Little Red Riding Hood), Max Kligman (Woodsman), Shayla Lawler (Rapunzel), Sean O'Brien (Mysterious Man), Christopher Sotelo (Rapunzel's Prince), Gwen Tessman (Lucinda), Eiko Yamamoto (Jack's Mother), and Amy Zanco (Florinda).

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1988 and won three major Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical. It has since been produced many times and was adapted into a Disney live action film with Meryl Streep.

INTO THE WOODS creative team includes Nicole Helfer (Director/Choreographer), Daniel Alley (Musical Director), Amie Schow (Costume Designer), and Andrea Bechert (Scenic Design).

Tickets: General Seating tickets range from $25-$50 online. Group discounts are available online for 10-24 people, call 415-383-1100 for 25 or above. General seating Youth Ages 4-25 come free on Opening Day May 21 - select a free ticket online. Early Bird Discount until March 31 - receive $5 off each General Seating Adult and Senior Ticket. Visit www.MountainPlay.org for accessibility information.