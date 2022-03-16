The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Presents: Quartet San Francisco

The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society presents the Bay Area's own Quartet San Francisco as part of the 49th season of their Chamber Music Concert Series. Under the Artistic Direction of longtime board member and classical music enthusiast Bill Horne, the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society is thrilled to present an all-new season of world-renowned musicians in an intimate setting at an affordable ticket price.

Jeremy Cohen, violin

Joseph Christianson, violin

Chad Kaltinger, viola

Andrés Vera, cello

This local talented string quartet plays standing - not seated, (yes, even the cellist!), and have garnered three Grammy nominations for their brilliant performances in a variety of styles. This three-time Grammy-nominated quartet will thrill with its virtuosity.

Program:

Tango concert. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Astor Piazzola, the tango maestro, we are presenting a program including his works, other tango composers, and similar Latin-inspired works.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $40 GA. Youths 18 and under are always free. Subscribers receive a free ticket to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmillvalley.org You can also email mvchambermusicsociety@gmail.com PLEASE NOTE: The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society policy requires ticketholders to wear masks during the entire concert and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Patrons will be asked for proof of vaccination to enter the church. Unvaccinated adults and unvaccinated children 12 and under will not be admitted at this time. Visit the Covid updates page on the MVCMS website for full details.

The event is on Sunday, March 27th, 5pm at Mt. Tamalpais United Methodist Church, 410 Sycamore Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941