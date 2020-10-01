The Marsh Unveils New Daily Programming On Marshstream

Programs added through October 15.

The Marsh continues to offer a wide variety of new programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings through October 15 include: the debut of The Marsh's first-ever digital global festival, MarshStream International Solo Fest (October 7-11); a mental health nurse's detour into the dark side of institutional care; additional performances of Brian Copeland's captivating drama, The Waiting Period; and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday Night MarshStream

7:30pm, Monday, October 5

Featuring performances by Emil Guillermo, Mercilee Jenkins, and Steve Spike Wong.

Emil Guillermo's Emil Amok covers his comedic adventures with Filipino nurses, his take on Filipino American history, and his efforts to cope with COVID-19. Guillermo is a veteran Bay Area broadcast journalist, commentator, and humorist.

Mercilee Jenkins's My First Boss tells of a woman who faces her #MeToo moment with honesty, humor, and a hula hoop. The piece follows her as she arrives in New York City in the 1970s, and quickly realizes her ambitions to be something other than a secretary, ending up with a good job but lecherous boss. She returns thirty years later for an unexpected reckoning that changes her understanding of herself. Jenkins is an award-winning playwright, performance artist, and poet. She has performed solo pieces and presented plays at the 3GirlsTheatre New Works Festivals, Stage Works, San Francisco Theatre Festivals, Lit Crawl, and The Marsh.

Steve Spike Wong's Glazed tells of a donut shop, some coffee, and a maskless moment that leads a man to want one thing only. Wong has published plays, academic pieces, climbing and ski writing, non-fiction, and librettos. His stage production company, Soaring Dragon Endeavors, is currently hibernating due to the pandemic.

7:30pm, Monday, October 12

Featuring short story performances by Susan Jackson & Diana Brown, Stacey Andrade, and Celina Reynes.

Susan Jackson & Diana Brown's Deviled Eggs & Angel Hair describes Bennie, who is left at a high-end restaurant by her eccentric aunt, creator of "Legacy-Food for Thought." Can she bring her own flare to the menu and still keep within the restrictions of the Will? Brown is the Co-Producer of the Southern Railroad Theatre Company and an Associate Artist with 3Girls Theatre Company. Jackson has received the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Original Play. Her works have been staged/read/produced Off Broadway, the Bay Area, Eugene O'Neill Foundation, William Inge New Works Festival, Australia, London, and South Carolina.

Stacey Andrade's Tee-Vee takes audiences on a journey through her childhood through the televisions she's owned. Andrade is a performer and author who has worked in the San Francisco Bay Area for over two decades.

Celina Reynes's Our Daughters is about three father-daughter relationships that are complicated and healed by the #MeToo movement. Reynes graduated magna cum laude from Wellesley College with a degree in Creative Writing. She is a Fulbright English Teaching Award recipient, featured poet in the Boston Intercollegiate Poetry festival, and two-time winner of the Virginia Wainwright Sonnet Prize.

Wildcard Tuesdays

7:30pm, Tuesday, October 6

Laura Inserra and Valerie Jew's Inner Landscapes Sound Journey

Sound alchemist Laura Inserra collaborates with healing practitioner Valerie Jew in Inner Landscapes Sound Journey, a virtual gathering with the healing power of sound, an entry to our own landscape of emotions and stories. Inserra plays a large range of ancient and contemporary instruments from around the world; composes music for soundtracks, theatre, and dance; teaches music and sound therapy; creates and produces performing arts events and festivals; leads personal exploration workshops; and weaves the transformative power of sound and wisdom traditions to enable self-exploration and wellbeing, in one-on-one sessions and group settings. Jew will discuss with Inserra her delivery of vibrational sounds and the role that sound journeys play.

7:30pm, Tuesday, October 13

Performance TBA

Please check themarsh.org for updates.

MarshStream International Solo Fest Opening Night

8:00pm, Wednesday, October 7 - MarshStream International Solo Festival

MarshStream International Solo Fest will kick off with an opening night event featuring an introduction by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman and ten-minute works performed by Don Reed, Maureen Langan, and Ananda Bena-Weber. For the press release and hi-res photos, please visit https://cbpr.co/press/marshstreamsolofest/. The festival schedule and additional information can be found at themarsh.org.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, October 14 - Rob Gee's Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit

Special guest Rob Gee. Hosted by Gail Schickele.

Forget Me Not - The Alzheimer's Whodunnit is the multi-award-winning solo show from UK comic, poet, and mental health nurse Rob Gee in which he plays 15 characters who deliver a series of tropes, clues, plot twists, and red herrings. After seeing the show, the UK National Health Services (NHS) recruited Gee to use it in delivering training for healthcare staff based on the themes of compassion and reporting concerns. Gee will perform segments of the show and discuss how the training works for Solo Arts Heal.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, October 1

Special guest Don Reed, Colin MacLeod, and others TBA. Hosted by Stephanie Weisman.

Stephanie Weisman invites audience members to learn more about The Marsh's first-ever digital global festival, the MarshStream International Solo Fest (October 7-11). She will be joined by Don Reed, Colin MacLeod from Scotland, and other members of the MarshStream International Solo Fest team.

5:00pm (PST) - 8:00pm (PST), Thursday, October 8

MarshStream International Solo Festival. For the press release and hi-res photos, please visit https://cbpr.co/press/marshstreamsolofest/. The festival schedule and additional information can be found at themarsh.org.

7:30pm, Thursday, October 15 - MarshStream International Solo Fest Award Ceremony and Wrap Up

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman.

Please check themarsh.org for updates.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth

7:30pm Fridays

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round.

MarshStream International Solo Fest

5:00pm (PST) - 8:00pm (PST), Friday, October 9

MarshStream International Solo Festival. For the press release and hi-res photos, please visit https://cbpr.co/press/marshstreamsolofest/. The festival schedule and additional information can be found at themarsh.org.

Solo Performer Spotlight

7:30pm, Saturday, October 3 - Rebroadcast of David Hirata's Box Without A Bottom, with post performance Q&A

Sunday, October 4 remains available for streaming

Through monologue and magic, David Hirata will excavate the mysteries and stories of magician Namigoro Sumidagawa as he brings the story of Asian America to life. In 1866, Sumidagawa became the first Japanese citizen in over 200 years to receive a passport to leave the country. As part of the "Imperial Japanese Troupe," he dazzled audiences across Victorian America with his exotic stage magic and became a media celebrity. By the time Sumidagawa returned to Japan, his prize trick had been appropriated by American magicians in yellowface and rechristened as the "J*p Box." Over a century later, Hirata unveils illusions and surprises from this Japanese American story in his latest solo show, A Box Without a Bottom.

5:00pm, Sunday, October 4 - Brian Copeland's The Waiting Period, with LIVE post performance Q&A

Written by Brian Copeland and directed by David Ford, The Waiting Period is a deeply moving and surprisingly funny work that outlines Copeland's own struggles with depression and suicidal thought, and is presented at no cost to remove all barriers for those who may be struggling with depression themselves. This captivating drama provides an unrelenting look at a key turning point in Copeland's life-the mandatory ten-day waiting period before he could lay his hands on the newly purchased gun with which he planned to take his own life. Laced with surprisingly funny moments that serve as a buffer against the grim reality of his intentions, Copeland hopes this very personal, and ultimately redemptive, story will reach people who struggle with depression-often called the last stigmatized disease-as well as their families and loved ones.

12:00pm (PST) - 7:30pm (PST), Saturday, October 10

12:00pm (PST) - 7:30pm (PST) Sunday, October 11

MarshStream International Solo Festival. For the press release and hi-res photos, please visit https://cbpr.co/press/marshstreamsolofest/. The festival schedule and additional information can be found at themarsh.org.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh offers Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, with classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

