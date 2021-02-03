The Marsh Takes Audiences On A Multicountry Adventure In CHANSONS 

Presented as part of the MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series, Stefanie Rummel's one-woman musical show, Chansons, takes audiences on a whirlwind tour of different countries, highlighting the benefits of getting to know other cultures.

After living in France, the US, and Germany, Rummel drew inspiration from her own experiences to create this intercultural show that captures the little things in life - from the delicious food to special traditions, haute couture, and more. Following her performance, Rummel will be joined by the Solo Arts Heal host discuss the importance of life reflection and how it can lead to alternative healing pathways.

Chansons will be presented at 7:30pm, Wednesday, February 10. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on The Marsh's YouTube channel.

Stefanie Rummel is a multi-award winning singer, character actress, dancer, and magician who performs in English, French, and German. For more than 20 years, Rummel has written shows for theatre, conferences, cabarets, and cruise ships. Her musical credits include Nunsense, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sweet Charity, and Kiss Me Kate. Rummel has a PhD in Body Language and is a triple certified Voice Specialist & Estill Mentor Course Instructor.

A vision born from artists' inspiring true stories that celebrate overcoming adversity; surviving emotional, mental, and physical challenges; and becoming health advocates, Solo Arts Heal provides educational outreach and the healing power of the Arts to its viewers. With topics ranging from quitting smoking to battling cancer, adoption/the search for one's identity, sexual violence, and much more, the vulnerability of the participating artists leads listeners through their personal journeys of trauma and healing - a truly empowering experience for everyone involved.