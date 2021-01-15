The Marsh Launches Black History Month With 'Mandela: Let Freedom Reign'

The Marsh launches Black History Month with a live performance of Darryl Van Leer's electrifying one man play, Mandela: Let Freedom Reign, presented one-night-only on MarshStream. From his early life to his epic struggles against apartheid, Mandela comes to vivid life in this life-affirming performance. Van Leer's acclaimed performance ranges from Mandela's impassioned "I Am Prepared to Die" speech, delivered from the dock prior to being sentenced to life in prison, to a glimpse at the 27 years Mandela was unjustly incarcerated at the Robben Island Penitentiary, to his victorious release from prison and jubilant inaugural speech upon becoming The Republic of South Africa's first democratically elected Black President.

An icon of democracy and social justice, Mandela's life-long dedication to promoting forgiveness and equality are celebrated in this stirring reminder of one man's incredible impact.

Mandela: Let Freedom Reign will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, February 6 on MarshStream. Prior to his performance of Mandela: Let Freedom Reign, playwright/performer Darryl Van Leer will appear on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 4 to discuss this work and perform a brief excerpt. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: The performance will be LIVE only, not archived for later viewing.