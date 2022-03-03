The Marsh Hosts MarshStream International Solo Fest

The Marsh announces the line-up for its second digital global festival, MarshStream International Solo Fest, presenting performers from across the nation and around the world in a three-day online marathon of 36 global works.

The Fest welcomes performers from all walks of life - from an opera singer to a gay Mormon playwright, a retired Public Defender, and more tackling topics that include motherhood, communist spies, donuts, pandemic surgical mask supply shortage, meditation, YouTube sensations, the Church of Scientology, and triathlons, plus personal stories of India, Copenhagen, Iraq, South Korea, and much more.

"We are thrilled to bring back the MarshStream International Solo Fest after a successful launch back in 2020," said The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman.

"We look forward to presenting stunning, funny, enlightening, and entertaining works to enthusiastic audience members around the globe. We attracted more than 3,000 viewers from across the US and seven other countries for our first Fest, and can't wait to see what parts of the world The Marsh will reach this time around." Awards will be given for best full-length and shorts performance, Fan Favorite, Best Commentary on the Times, Best Musical, and more. MarshStream International Solo Fest will take place March 25 - 27, 2022, where all performances will be available to view for FREE, with registration, on The Marsh's digital platform, MarshStream. Festival passes, which includes access through April 15, 2022 to all shows live and recorded , are also available for purchase. Donations for performers will be encouraged with a virtual "tip jar" for each show. For more information on the Fest, including how to register, the public may visit themarsh.org.

MarshStream International Solo Fest is made possible by a generous donation from the Zitrin Foundation. The Festival Program Director is Sharon Eberhard. Elizabeth Zitrin, is the Executive Producer.

The MarshStream International Solo Fest lineup will include full length works, as well as short works grouped as evening presentations. (Note: Performers and times are subject to change).

The full-length works include:

INCOGNEGRO



Written and Performed by Maija DiGiorgio

New York, New York, USA

Maija DiGiorgio tackles the complexities of a radicalized America as experienced by a half African American/half Sicilian woman in her comedy tour de force, IncogNegro. An unapologetic and hilarious social commentary, IncogNegro combines DiGiorgio's comedy and musical prowess to explain her take on the complexities of racial diversity during this pivotal time in history. DiGiorgio is a comedian who, in her first year of performing, taped five national television appearances. Her comedy examines what it means to be a mixed race, multicultural woman tackling dating, family, and daily observations, in a dialect for any culture.

Age recommendation: 15+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 60 minutes

OLDING

Written and Performed by Johanna Courtleigh

Portland, Oregon, USA

Olding is a collection of four original monologues exploring the various challenges of aging. Claire reluctantly reflects on the last stages of her mother's life and death at a grief group, while Gloria resists her daughter's desire to have her "interned" in a facility. There's also Rayna, who shares intimate details about her life as a refugee and caregiver so that people at her work feel less threatened by her. And Harry, a 93-year-old Jewish man who looks back on his life on Atonement Day. Johanna Courtleigh is a licensed counselor, writer, and performance artist. She has performed her original monologues in various venues throughout the US. Her most recent show, Pledging Allegiance, which was developed with David Ford at The Marsh, was presented at Fertile Ground Festival of New Theater Works in 2022.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 60 minutes

B-SIDE MAN



Written and Performed Alonzo Lamont

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

In B-Side Man, a middle-aged African-American man reflects on growing up black but not angry, his struggles as a playwright, his experience as an exotic dancer, his liberal arts background and its lingering effects, and his journey from "individual satellite" to married man. Ultimately, it's the loss of his son that forces him to face the precipice between continuing to write or abandoning his creative journey altogether. B-Side Man explores what it means to grow up with views that run against the prevailing culture, racial, and artistic tides. In 2019, Alonzo Lamont's B-Side Man was included in the Atlanta Fringe Audio Festival. His works have been produced in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, New York, and Amsterdam.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None| Run time: 60 minutes

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL DONUTS

Written and Performed by Jordan Beswick

Thomasville, North Carolina, USA

This work tells the story of Edna Howard, the donut lady of Hayward, California, who shares her story of survival with a group of incarcerated teenage female offenders. Through perseverance, enormous creativity, a tremendous capacity for love, and God's peculiar care, Howard escaped her would-be destroyers and found salvation in - of all things - donuts. Our Lady of Perpetual Donuts is the story of a woman who devotes her life to defending, protecting, and empowering the countless children in her care. "I always try to create a happy place for children because I never had it," says Howard. And she does. One love-filled donut at a time. Jordan Beswick has trained with Michael Moriarty, Mira Rostova, Stephen Strimpell, and Sandy Dennis. His plays have been performed at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Riverside Studios, Lucernaire, Théâtre de la Manufacture des Abbesses, West Bank, West End Gate, and Celebration Theatre.

Age recommendation: 18+| Trigger Warnings: Sexual assault, violence | Run time: 60 minutes

REMNANTS



Written and Performed by Henry Hank Greenspan

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

Featuring seven monologues, Remnants reflects on what is now 50 years of deepening conversations between playwright Henry Hank Greenspan and a small group of Holocaust survivors. Remnants is not "survivor testimony," but rather offers compelling insights into some of the specific lives changed by one of history's most profound tragedies. Greenspan is a playwright, psychologist, and oral historian, emeritus at the University of Michigan. His plays have been produced for NPR and staged at more than 300 venues worldwide. He is a lifetime member of the Dramatists Guild.

Age recommendation: 16+ | Trigger Warnings: Violence | Run time: 45 minutes

THE FONTWALA

Written and Performed by Shubra Prakash

New York, New York, USA

The Fontwala follows the story of Shilpi, a young South Asian New Yorker, who travels to India, the country of her birth, to live and research the story of her uncle. He created the Anglo Nagri Keyboard, one of the first of its kind that could type Indian scripts on the computer. Shilpi shares her uncle's struggles, including how his company shut down when a Western multi-nationalist stole his keyboard. Actor/writer/producer Shubra Prakash traveled to India in 2018 to develop The Fontwala, which was inspired by the life of Rajeev Prakash Khare. Her recent work, the comic book Priya's Mask, was covered by NPR. Prakash co-founded the award-winning New York City-based Hypokrit Theatre Company.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 60 minutes

OUT OF THE WOODS

Written and Performed by Hannah Meyer

Brooklyn, New York, USA

When solo performer/comedian/dramaturg Hannah Meyer was an anxious 14-year-old in rural Idaho, she was cast in an (almost) all-Mormon production of Into the Woods. A close friend of hers, who played Little Red Riding Hood, was groomed and sexually assaulted by the Assistant Director and while Meyers had suspicions, because they were all "friends" she didn't say anything. After being sexually assaulted herself years later, Meyers began to question the narratives surrounding sexuality, danger, and trauma. Out of the Woods is a dark comedy that asks the question: how does one have a relationship with men when part of their brains thinks that they will be murdered and eventually dug up by a racoon? Meyer's plays have been developed/produced at The Marsh, Playwrights Foundation, 3GirlsTheatre, Muhlenberg College, and The Jewish and Christian Institute for Understanding. Her writing is published/forthcoming at The Huffington Post, PULP Magazine, Alma, Points in Case, and The Well-Mannered Group, among others.

Age recommendation: N/A | Trigger Warnings: Sexual assault | Run time: 30 minutes

AMADEUS NEVER GIVES ME THE BLUES

Written and Performed by Amy Bouchard

Alameda, California, USA

As an up-and-coming opera singer, Amy is torn between equal desires for career and family in Amadeus Never Gave Me the Blues. Just as her career is taking off, she meets and falls in love, forcing her to make choices in situations she doesn't know how to handle. Bouchard's Nana gave up her career as a professional jazz singer to marry a WWII Navy pilot, and as the instability of a performer's life hits home, the outmoded choice her grandmother made starts making sense. Amy Bouchard has performed with numerous opera and theatre companies. She joined David Ford's class at The Marsh in Fall of 2020 and won a 2021 TITAN Award from Theatre Bay Area to support the development of her first full-length solo show. Bouchard has performed lead and supporting roles with Opera Santa Barbara, West Bay Opera, and Livermore Valley Opera, among others.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 35 minutes

RUNAWAY PRINCESS

Written and Performed by Mary Goggin

Bronx, New York, USA

Laced with wicked humor and pathos, Runaway Princess follows the true story of performer/playwright Mary Goggin's Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction and prostitution, and the multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately find joy. Goggin was last seen at The Marsh in February 2021, when she performed Runaway Princess forthe MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series. She won the Best Actress Award at the Freeway Film Festival for her role in Reservations, a film by Jeanine Flynn.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: Sexual assault, drug use, violence | Run time: 60 minutes

EXPOSING Margaret Mead

Written by Lynne Kaufman

Performed by Nancy Madden

San Francisco, California, USA

Margaret Mead, the world's most foremost anthropologist, has been accused of misrepresenting the Samoan culture as sexually permissive. As she summons her rebuttal, we see how amazingly progressive her life and her views are on sexism and racism in Lynne Kaufman's Exposing Margaret Mead. Kaufman is the author of 20 full-length plays that have been produced in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Louisville at such theatres as Magic Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and many more. Two of her works, Acid Test and Two Minds, have premiered at The Marsh. Kaufman's plays have won many awards including the Glickman Award for Best New Play (The Couch), the Kennedy Center's Fund for New American Plays Award (Speaking in Tongues), and the Neil Simon Festival New Play Award (William Blake in Hollywood). Performer Nancy Madden most recently appeared in Training Wheels at the RAVE Theatre Festival in New York. In San Francisco, she has appeared in Disruption at ZBelow and other Bay Area theatres.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 60 minutes

THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT

Written and Performed by John Jiler

New York, New York, USA

The story of the youngest child of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were executed as Communist spies in the 1950s, comes to life in The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project. Remarkably, the man who adopted the six-year-old was the author of the song Strange Fruit, seared into the American consciousness by Billie Holiday. The work also features vivid, even grotesque, figures who have played a part in political and cultural wars that our world is still fighting. Performer/playwright John Jiler has won both the Richard Rodgers and the Kleban Librettist's Award for Avenue X, and won a New Dramatists's Weissberger Prize for his first full-length play, Sour Springs. His most recent book, Sleeping with the Mayor, was a "Notable Book Of the Year" for The New York Times.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 60 minutes

CHILE! HOOD STORIES

Written and Performed by SevanKelee Lucky 7 Boult

East Palo Alto, California, USA

Chile! Hood Stories explores safe sex, gender fluidity, sexuality, politics, and cannabis. It retells some classic children's tales with story lines that reflect a broad range of sexualities, genderqueer, and cis-gendered characters, as the author posits that fables were meant for adults all along. SevanKelee Lucky 7 Boult is an established Bay Area poet and performance artist. She has appeared on stages at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the de Young Museum, Brava Theater, and The Marsh. Boult's poem, Cucumber, has been seen on HBO Real Sex since 2000, and her poem Listening to Painappeared in the spring 2017 issue of Foglifter Journal.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: Violence, sexual assault | Run time: 45 minutes

MAN CAVE: ONE-MAN CLIMATE CHANGE TRAGICOMEDY

Written and Performed by Tim Mooney

Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA

Hanging by a thread, at the tail end of climate change, the last man on Earth broadcasts his existential warning to whatever Klingons, Vulcans, or Tralfamadorians might still be out there listening in Man Cave: One-Man Climate Change Tragicomedy. As he sends out his final message, he tries to explain what not to do, to avoid the tragedy that humans on Earth have faced. Tim Mooney has over 17 years of touring one-man plays. His new rhyming versions of Molière's plays have been published by Playscripts and Stage Rights, and his acting textbook, Acting at the Speed of Life, along with The Big Book of Molière Monologues, are being used by high schools and colleges.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 55 minutes

THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS

Written and Performed by Joyce Miller

New York, New York, USA

Ofhubbard is excommunicated from the Church of Scientology for attempting to prove that L. Ron Hubbard's Chart of Human Evaluation inaccurately classifies gay people as traitors and liabilities who are low on the emotional tone scale. As the events unfold in The Handmaid's Dianetics, Ofhubbard discovers the gay radical activist she fell in love with is actually a spy hired by the church. Moreover, she realizes that she is experiencing past life gender confusion - for not only was she a man in her past life, she was Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Joyce Miller is a native Philadelphian of Amish descent. She was accepted to Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts in both Visual Arts and Drama, opting to study drama. At 17 she enrolled in NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, at the Atlantic Theater School. Many of her published satirical essays are darkly comedic romps through impossible situations or mindsets.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 55 minutes

Shorter works, grouped as evening presentations include:

EM-PATHETIC



Written and Performed by Phyllis Gordon

New York, New York, USA

An actress works as a standardized patient, playing people with ailments in Em-Pathetic. By roleplaying with medical students, the actress aims to teach them how to express empathy. When the actress herself receives a serious diagnosis, she experiences little empathy from the medical system. As a real-life patient, she finds herself teaching doctors and nurses lessons in empathy. But will they listen? Actress/playwright Phyllis Gordon's solo works include Painfully Funny, Phyllis Diller Believes in Me, and Em-Pathetic. She has performed stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy in New York City and beyond.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 20 minutes

OUT OF THE MORMON CLOSET

Written and Performed by Randall Huskinson

Palm Springs, California, USA

Out of the Mormon Closet explores how a young, gay, Mormon boy navigates his life. Reading scriptures and praying doesn't help... and neither does never kissing a girl. What happens when the young boy stands his ground with his parents? Randall Huskinson takes a lifetime of inspiration from impossibly impossible scenarios, to create work as a performer and playwright.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None| Run time: 26 minutes

BAGGAGE FROM BAGHDAD

Written and Performed by Valerie David

New York, New York, USA

Baggage from BaghDAD tells the true story of Valerie David's father and his family fleeing from religious persecution in Iraq during Baghdad's 1941 "Farhud" pogrom. While her family's survival and efforts to build a new home in America shaped who David is today, her father's journey mirrors society's current climate of intolerance, race, religion, and sexual orientation. David participated in the 2020 MarshStream International Solo Fest with her inspiring, award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and JMU, David has been featured on television, publications, and podcasts, including NBC, CBS, and FOX. She is a published writer, editor, singer, producer, and improviser. David is also a member of the Solo Arts Heal collective and Broadway Hearts.

Age recommendation: 12+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 20 minutes

THE UNMASKED MAN

Written and Performed by Tain Leonard-Peck

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, USA

The Unmasked Man takes a satirical look at the resource shortages that have exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic. Through exaggerated pathos, the narrator expounds on his own travails as he attempts - and fails - to find workable alternatives for his beloved, coveted, surgical masks. Tain Leonard-Peck is a writer, actor, monologist, and model. He won #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, the first place Poetry Fellowship to the Martha's Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing, and Honorable Mention for the Creators of Literary Justice Award by IHRAF, the largest human rights art festival in the world.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 12 minutes

Written by Kieran Carroll

Performed by Ananda Bena-Weber

Melbourne, Australia

Jean Smith follows the story of a woman in her late 50s who is falling through the cracks of society. A gambling addict still grieving the death of her son, she falls into homelessness before finding hope through an unexpected source. For the Fest, Ananda Bena-Weber will perform a 20-minute excerpt of this new work by Australian playwright Kieran Carroll.Carroll's numerous plays have been performed in Australia, America, and England. His solo work, The Youthful Adventures of Damon Dukirk was performed at the 2020 MarshStream International Solo Fest

Age recommendation: 15+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 20 minutes

OPEN-FACED



Written and Performed by Stacey Winn

Bay Area, California, USA

When Stacey Winn's father was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, she moved her family to Sacramento to help take care of him. Open-Faced explores Winn's experiences as part of the "sandwich generation," those whose caretaking responsibilities simultaneously include members of the generation before them and the one after them. As Winn settles into her life, she reflects that nothing was what she expected it to be. Winn's plays and poetry have appeared in the San Francisco Olympians Festival, the ShortLived play competition, and in Vinyl Poetry and Prose

Age recommendation: 14+| Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 20 minutes

THE PHOTOSHOOT

Written and Performed by Jackson Noghal

Chicago, Illinois, USA

The Photoshoot dives into what happens when a ten-year cancer patient's diagnostic numbers rise slightly, and he needs to get scans. His imagination decides that he's no longer a patient, but a model going for a photoshoot. He's a cool cat with a killer body, but in the process, something inside of him gets exposed. On Valentine's Day in 2011, writer/performer Jackson Noghal started a long-term relationship with a new partner: prostate cancer. He has turned the experience into comic gold, documenting it in solo performances and his memoir titled War and Pee. Jackson has performed at Story Lab Chicago, Do Not Submit, and on the MarshStream's Solo Arts Heal series.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 15 minutes

GETTING BACK SHANTEL

Written and Performed by Drew Larimore

New York, New York, USA

Randy T hits the big time when he becomes a YouTube sensation with millions of hits. Climbing up the ladder of fame as the nation's next great white rapper proves to be more difficult than expected when the love of his life, who is also his muse, turns out to be something he hadn't anticipated. Life imitates art imitating life in Getting Back Shantel - where gender, race, and fish sticks find themselves surprisingly intertwined. Writer/performer Drew Larimore's work has been highlighted in The New Yorker, The New York Times, TheaterMania, and Theatrius, among others.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 25 minutes

THE WINNER

Written and Performed by M.J. Kang

Los Angeles, California, USA

Korean writer and performer M.J. Kang knows that Koreans are winners. After all, South Korea was nothing but dirt after the Korean War, yet the country hosted the summer Olympics less than 30 years later. She also knows that Koreans don't deal with their emotions; they just move on by working hard and not getting therapy. Even during the pandemic, Kang tries to continue being a winner, with mixed results. Kang is a playwright, actor, director, storyteller, and improvisor. She's nominated for a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Best New Play and has won five MothSlams. As an actor, Kang has appeared in film, television, and on stages across the US, Canada, and London, England.

Age recommendation: 12+ | Trigger Warnigs: None | Run time: 25 minutes

FAST FORWARD!

Written and Performed by Mindy Pfeffer

New York, New York, USA

Perseverance and motivation are at the core of Mindy Pfeffer's solo work, Fast Forward! With the help of her beloved father and a childhood bike, Pfeffer learned that she can do things she didn't "think" she was able to. From the murkiness of the Hudson River to the hills of Lake Placid, Pfeffer enters the world of triathlon and gets more than she ever expected. As a performer, Pfeffer's solo work has been seen in Fringe Festivals and throughout New York City. She is a founding member of Dolly Lana, an all-women improvisation team, and works with NYC Kids Project using puppetry and storytelling to teach about social justice and inclusion in schools throughout New York City.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 15 minutes

DOG PEOPLE



Written and Performed by Mark McGoldrick

Berkeley, California, USA

After breaking his neck in the early 1980s, actor/retired Public Defender Mark McGoldrick became paralyzed from the waist down. Since then, he has shared stories that relate to the world of indigent criminal defense and disability. For the Fest, McGoldrick presents Dog People, sharing his experience as a newly paralyzed man who is learning to live with his pet dog. McGoldrick has presented two acclaimed full-length shows at The Marsh: Golden Hammer and Countercoup. In 2021, he retired from the Alameda County Public Defender's Office after representing poor people in the criminal courts for 27 years. This year, he assumed part-time duties as a Co-Director at the Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project (FIPPP).

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 30 minutes

TEE VEE



Written and Performed by Stacey Andrade

San Francisco, California, USA

Writer/performer Stacey Andrade retells the story of her childhood through the televisions in her life in Tee-Vee. A Bay Area performer since the '80s, Andrade has performed in various forms - from stand-up to plays, movies, and radio. She is the author of two books, Tales, Tails, and More Tales and Ha Ha-a-Go-Go Tales Two.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 20 minutes

WONDERFUL COPENHAGEN

Written and Performed by Ginger Parnes

Oakland, California, USA

Young and in love, Ginger Parnes travels to Europe to be with the Swedish boyfriend she meets while working in the fashion industry in Miami. En route to Stockholm, she discovers he has "changed his mind." Heartbroken, Parnes finds a new home in Europe, where she regroups and discovers a whole new self, chronicled in Wonderful Copenhagen. Parnes is a familiar face at The Marsh, where she has appeared several times as a storyteller - both in-person and via MarshStream. She has also added stand-up comedy to her credits.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None Run time: 20 minutes

CONFESSIONS OF WELL-MEANING MEN

Written and Performed by Alex Adams

Bay Area, California, USA

What happens when people confess? Many people are truly sorry for what they have done...but not these three men in Alex Adams's Confessions of Well-Meaning Men. A patient happily turns his psychiatrist in for fraud, while a psychiatrist plans to get back at his patient by performing a forced lobotomy. A priest also confesses to outright murder to bring about an end to celibacy. Adams was last seen at The Marsh in its 2020 MarshStream International Solo Fest. His play, Medea's Will, ran in 2018 at The Shetler Studios & Theatres and won third place for The Merit Prize in Playwriting.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: Violence | Run time: 13 minutes

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN', CULT VERSION

Written and Performed by Roberta D'Alois

San Francisco, California, USA

After her boyfriend dumps her for being "too understanding" of his cross-dressing, Roberta D'Alois falls in with a cult that believes no one is "awake." California Dreamin', Cult Version is part two of California Dreamin', D'Alois's story of how she came to California from the East Coast and who she met. Part one was previewed at The Marsh's previous MarshStream International Solo Fest. D'Alois is the Artistic Director of Jump! Theatre, which presents theater based on authentic stories of mental illness. Her work has been featured at the Exit, Impact Theatre, and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. As an artist-activist, D'Alois was chosen as a Yerba Buena Center Fellow, where she worked with 30 artists and change makers to investigate the concept of citizenship. She is also a published poet and fiction writer.

Age recommendation: 16+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 18 minutes

MEETING ALEXA

Written and Performed by Ron Jones

San Francisco, California, USA

Meeting Alexa is a graphic story about an old man and his walking conversation with artificial intelligence. It is accompanied by a video trail of black and white photography as well as historical archives from The Marsh. Audiences must be prepared for the unexpected - from nude modeling to a special Olympic basketball team, Elvis, The Holocaust, and more. Ron Jones is a San Francisco-based writer. His books Acorn People, B-Ball: The Team That Never Lost A Game, and The Wave have been produced as award-winning television and feature films. Jones's live performance work at The Marsh stems from a membership in David Ford's Club Solo and Zoom classes with Charlie Varon.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 40 minutes

MANAGING MILLENNIALS

Written and Performed by Amy Segal

New York, New York, USA

A Gen Xer, who was doing just fine within the societal normal and expectations of her generation, is left wondering if she was born too soon in Managing Millennials. Actor/writer Amy Segal works in finance by day, but finds herself drawn to storytelling shows on the Lower East Side by night. She is a regular at MothSlams and has studied with Seth Barrish at The Barrow Group in New York.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time:10 minutes

CLOUDS OF CROWS

Written, Performed, and Created by Sha Sha Higby

Bolinas, California, USA

Inspired by her experiences in Asia and beyond, Sha Sha Higby presents a work of visual delights, made to move with her living body as the driving force. Meticulously crafted over the course of years, her sculptural costumes and puppets use paper, wood, leaves, silk, lacquer, and ceramics, offering a sensory experience that falls somewhere between the natural and the divine. Higby has exhibited her work at the Portland Art Museum, San Francisco Folk and Craft Art Museum, Honolulu Academy of Arts, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Columbia College Inter-Arts Program, San Francisco Asian Art Museum, The Glass, and Baltimore College of Art.

Age recommendation: All ages | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 30 minutes

A SIMPLE ASK

Written and Performed by Beth McLaughlin

San Francisco, California, USA

A Simple Ask is a ten-minute meditation/exploration of clarify and confusion led by Beth McLaughlin. Her work has been seen at the Frigid, Rogue, Boulder, Vancouver, and San Francisco Fringe Festivals, as well as at StageWerx, and The Marsh's Tell It On Tuesday series. McLaughlin's previous full-length solo pieces include Here to See the World, The Readiness is All, and Cocky. She is currently working on a fourth piece, Silenced.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 10 minutes

THE MIND OF GOD



Written and Performed by Algin Ford

Berkeley, California, USA

Performer Algin Ford's childhood and cultural journey comes in life in The Mind of God, an exploration of his spiritual and psychological experiences. Ford has served as a film/stage artist in the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 30 years.

Age recommendation: 14+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 15 minutes

FROM JANE TO JAYA: HOW TO BE YOUR OWN GURU

Written and Performed by Jenna Robino

Astoria, New York, USA

Audiences are invited to watch world renowned spiritual teacher and viral singing sensation, Jaya, on tour promoting her most recent book, From Jane to Jaya: How to Access Your Inner Guru. For the past five years, actor/performer Jenna Robino has been building a career in voiceover and commercials with hosting, film, and stand-up/sketch comedy.

Age recommendation: 18+ | Trigger Warnings: None | Run time: 10 minutes