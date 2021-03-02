The Marsh Announces Monthly Program With Virtual Patient Support Non-Profit, AnCan

Staying connected to others is vital to one's well-being, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired to provide support for others, The Marsh launches a new monthly program relationship with AnCan, the first virtual, real time audio/visual peer-to-peer support group platform.

Designed for every serious disease and condition, AnCan removes all barriers for widespread participation, especially to those geographically, physically, or socially disadvantaged. AnCan Founder Rick Davis will begin hosting Solo Arts Heal every fourth Wednesday of the month. The debut features guest Jackson Nogahl, who will be performing an excerpt performance of The Rain Delay.

Chronicling his first day back to work after prostate surgery, this work weaves together the lessons of a 1990s skateboarder, tallboy beers, Clydesdale horses, a magic trick, the power of prayer, the most beautiful woman in the office, and above all else, Mother Nature. Following his performance, Nogahl joins Davis to discuss the importance of connectivity, especially for those living with serious diseases and conditions.

Available to view on MarshStream, The Rain Delay will be performed by Jackson Nogahl at 7:30pm PDT, Wednesday, March 24 with Rick Davis as the Solo Arts Heal host. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on demand via The Marsh's YouTube channel.

Jackson Nogahl (Performer) celebrated his ten-year anniversary with prostate cancer on Valentine's Day 2021. Nogahl has been finding humor in his experiences living with this condition as he writes his memoir War and Pee. Nogahl began to develop his stories for a live audience in 2020 and was set to perform The Rain Delay onstage when COVID-19 hit. He adapted the story for Story Lab Chicago's first Zoom performance.

A serial social entrepreneur with a background in Finance and Real Estate, Rick Davis (Host) had the vision to make peer-to-peer support virtual and bring it to those who needed it in 2010. This idea came to fruition when he launched AnCan in 2015, providing telephone conference calls and innovative video group chats for those living with prostate cancer. Since then the company has expanded its support groups to various conditions. Davis met The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman while providing support and navigation to a mutual friend.

AnCan provides answers, support, and navigation to help empower and virtually connect people living with serious and chronic conditions. The company's non-profit vision provides easily accessible, inclusive peer support for every serious disease and condition. AnCan currently hosts around 30 monthly video chat meetings for 11 different conditions including various cancers, multiple sclerosis, and more. It also produces a dozen or so webinars each year. More information can be found at www.ancan.org.