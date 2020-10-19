The Marin Art and Garden Center Presents Virtual Author Discussion with Bill Noble

The event will take place Wednesday, October 28.

The Marin Art and Garden Center will present a virtual discussion and Q&A with Bill Noble, author of Spirt of Place - The Making of a New England Garden, and former director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy.

How does an individual garden relate to the larger landscape? How does it connect to the natural and cultural environment? Does it evoke a sense of place? In addressing these topics in a slide presentation based on his new book, Spirit of Place, Bill Noble-a lifelong gardener, the former director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy, helps gardeners answer these questions by sharing how they influenced the creation of his garden in Vermont.

Noble reveals that a garden is never created in a vacuum but is rather the outcome of an individual's personal vision combined with historical and cultural forces of place. He speaks to the guiding principles that have shaped the making of the garden, and will lead us through a tour of its colorful perennial borders as well as quiet nooks of greenery and refuge. His talk will inspire you to create a garden rich in context, personal vision, and spirit. It will be followed with a Q&A session and discussion with Antonia Adezio, Betsy Flack, and Richard Turner.

By special arrangement with The Norwich Bookstore, when you register for the event, you can purchase a signed copy of Spirit of Place at a 10% discount, to be mailed to you.

Public Information: $10 for event only; $48 with a book. To register visit www.maringarden.org.

