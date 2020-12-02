Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Marin Art And Garden Center Presents: Virtual Author Discussion And Q&A With Obi Kaufmann

Free and open to the public Wednesday, December 9.

Dec. 2, 2020  

The Marin Art and Garden Center will present a virtual discussion and Q&A with Obi Kaufmann, author of "The Forests of California" (#1 San Francisco Chronicle Best Seller).

Author, artist, and activist Obi Kaufmann will present his latest book, The Forests of California - a major work that not only guides readers through the Golden State's forested lands, but also presents a profoundly original vision of nature in the twenty-first century. The Forests of California features an abundance of Obi Kaufmann's signature watercolor maps and trail paintings, weaving them into an expansive and accessible exploration of the biodiversity that defines California in the global imagination. Expanding on the style of the Field Atlas, Kaufmann tells an epic story that spans millions of years, nearly one hundred species of trees, and an astonishing richness of ecosystems. www.coyoteandthunder.com

Public Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. To register visit www.maringarden.org.


