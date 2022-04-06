The Lark Theater to Host Screenings of Four French Comedies

The Lark Theater is set to present screenings of COMÉDIE FRANÇAISE that have been recorded lived in Paris. The productions are from the French National Theater. The four entertaining comedies being shown are set for May 22, June 26, October 2, and November 13.

The Lark Theatre is located at 549 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur. To contact the box office, call (415) 924-5111 or email boxoffice@larktheater.net.

The comedies being show are as follows:

May 22, 1 pm - The Imaginary Invalid by Molière

June 26, 1 pm - Tartuffe or The Hypocrite by Molière

October 2, 1 pm - The Miser by Molière

November 13, 1 pm - The Bourgeois Gentleman by Molière

Tickets are $10 for Students or $18 for all others.