The Lark Theater to Host Screenings of Four French Comedies
The COMÉDIE FRANÇAISE films were captured live in Paris.
The Lark Theater is set to present screenings of COMÉDIE FRANÇAISE that have been recorded lived in Paris. The productions are from the French National Theater. The four entertaining comedies being shown are set for May 22, June 26, October 2, and November 13.
The Lark Theatre is located at 549 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur. To contact the box office, call (415) 924-5111 or email boxoffice@larktheater.net.
The comedies being show are as follows:
May 22, 1 pm - The Imaginary Invalid by Molière
Purchase Tickets HERE
June 26, 1 pm - Tartuffe or The Hypocrite by Molière
Purchase Tickets HERE
October 2, 1 pm - The Miser by Molière
Purchase Tickets HERE
November 13, 1 pm - The Bourgeois Gentleman by Molière
Purchase Tickets HERE
Tickets are $10 for Students or $18 for all others.