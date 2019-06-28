The Lark Theater Presents TWELVE PIANOS, July 6

The Lark Theater presents a screening of the documentary film, Twelve Pianos, by filmmaker and musician Dean Mermell.

Filmmaker and musician Dean Mermell will discuss his documentary, Twelve Pianos, about his ongoing collaborative project with fellow multi-disciplinary artist Mauro ffortissimo. Mermell and ffortissimo have brought pianos to the cliffs of the California coast, the streets of San Francisco and, for their notable Flower Piano events, the Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. It all began in 2013, when ffortissimo rolled an old grand piano onto the bluffs of Half Moon Bay, and continued with surprise public appearances of pianos that could be played under the open sky by both professionals and passersby. www.twelvepianos.com

Before the screening enjoy live music by Pianist Mariah Parker and her Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $15 GA, $10 Student. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





