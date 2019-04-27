The Lark Theater presents Sing Hallelujah! - a sparkling evening of live music and film entertainment as the best of East Bay Gospel royalty returns to the Lark bringing a joyful noise.

Sing Hallelujah! features Rusty Watson and the Bay Area's own "World Wide Gospel Singers." With gospel royalty hailing from the Love Center and Community in Praise choirs where Rusty was a former minister of music, this celebrated ensemble of singers and musicians is guaranteed to Raise the Roof and lift your spirits!

Following intermission there will be a screening of the feel-good musical comedy, 'The Fighting Temptations', featuring Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Ticket prices are $27 general admission. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





