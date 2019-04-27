The Lark Theater Presents SING HALLELUJAH!

Apr. 27, 2019  

The Lark Theater Presents SING HALLELUJAH!

The Lark Theater presents Sing Hallelujah! - a sparkling evening of live music and film entertainment as the best of East Bay Gospel royalty returns to the Lark bringing a joyful noise.

Sing Hallelujah! features Rusty Watson and the Bay Area's own "World Wide Gospel Singers." With gospel royalty hailing from the Love Center and Community in Praise choirs where Rusty was a former minister of music, this celebrated ensemble of singers and musicians is guaranteed to Raise the Roof and lift your spirits!

Following intermission there will be a screening of the feel-good musical comedy, 'The Fighting Temptations', featuring Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Ticket prices are $27 general admission. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation With Donna McKechnie Comes to Hanna Boys Center Auditorium
  • Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's 110 IN THE SHADE
  • The Lark Theater Presents SING HALLELUJAH!
  • Town Hall Announces 75th Season 2019/20: TRANSFORMATIONS
  • San Francisco Opera Joins City Of San Francisco, French Consulate And Grace Cathedral For Public Solidarity Concert For Notre-Dame De Paris
  • Cast Announced For THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup