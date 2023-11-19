The Kinks Release 'THE JOURNEY - PART 2' With Unreleased Tracks and New Ray Davis Mixes

The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, continue the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out now on BMG.

Following the release of The Journey - Part 1 in March this year (featuring hits such as “You Really Got Me,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “All Day And All Of The Night” and “Dead End Street”) The Journey - Part 2, compiled by the band, is available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats. The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track notes by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories and weaving them into The Kinks' incredible story. Buy and stream The Journey – Part 2 here.

Also released is a new visualizer for the previously unheard 1975 live recording of “(A) Face In The Crowd,” mixed by Ray Davies, which appears on The Journey – Part 2.

Watch below!

The Journey - Part 2 includes hits, B-sides, album tracks and, six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from 1975.

Hits featured on the release include “Lola,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “20th Century Man,” “Dedicated Follower Of Fashion,” “Till The End Of The Day,” “A Well Respected Man,” “See My Friends,” and “Everybody's A Star (Starmaker).”

The songs on The Journey - Parts 1 & 2 have been handpicked by The Kinks, telling the story of their journey through life together as a band since 1963.

The release is accompanied by a new Official Kinks merchandise collection from BSI Merch. Visit the store here.

Formed in 1963 in Muswell Hill, North London, by brothers Ray and Dave Davies with their friend Pete Quaife, and joined by Mick Avory in early 1964, The Kinks quickly established themselves as one of the epoch-defining groups of the 60s, with their impact still being felt around the world today.

The Kinks have sold over 50 million records worldwide and have been streamed over a billion times; they have achieved 5 US top 10 singles, 9 US top 40 albums, 22 UK top 20 singles / EPs (including 10 top 5s) and 6 UK top 10 albums, with 4 albums certified Gold.

RELEASE FORMATS:

2LP

Side 1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down.

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1974)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

Side 2

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel.

1. Lola (1970)

2. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

3. Animal Farm (1968)

4. Creeping Jean (1969) *

5. Two Sisters (1967)

6. See My Friends (1965)

7. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Side 3

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence.

1. Rainy Day In June (1966)

2. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

3. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

4. Wicked Annabella (1968)

5. Susannah's Still Alive (1967) *

6. 20th Century Man (1971)

7. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

Side 4

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends.

1. New Victoria Suite - Everybody's A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

2. New Victoria Suite - Slum Kids (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

3. New Victoria Suite - (A) Face In The Crowd (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

4. Holiday Romance (1975)

5. Big Sky (1968)

6. God's Children (1971)

2CD / DIGITAL

CD1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1973)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

8. He's Evil (1974) #

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel

9. Lola (1970)

10. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

11. Animal Farm (1968)

12. Creeping Jean (1969) *

13. Two Sisters (1967)

14. See My Friends (1965)

15. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

16. No Return (1967) #

17. Don't You Fret (1965) #

CD2

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence

1. I Need You (1965) #

2. Rainy Day In June (1966)

3. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

4. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

5. Wicked Annabella (1968)

6. Alcohol (1971) #

7. Susannah's Still Alive (1967) *

8. 20th Century Man (1971)

9. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

10. Artificial Man (2023 Mix) (1974) ** #

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends

11. New Victoria Suite - Everybody's A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

12. New Victoria Suite - Slum Kids (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

13. New Victoria Suite - (A) Face In The Crowd (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix)

(1975) **

14. Holiday Romance (1975)

15. Big Sky (1968)

16. Lincoln County (1968) * #

17. God's Children (1971)

As above, without the tracks marked “#”

Photo Credit: Avalon Red