The Empress Theatre Presents Tortilla Soup

Apr. 24, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Tortilla Soup

The Empress Theatre Presents Tortilla Soup - Cinco De Mayo Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 4th, 8PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Created in 2003, Tortilla Soup is a mix of R&B, Blues, Funk, Soul, Latin, Tex Mex, Salsa, Cumbias, and Oldies and features talented musicians that have toured, recorded, and performed for live audiences worldwide. With over 30 years of combined experience, Tortilla Soup member Robert Payne (Trumpeter/Vocalist) admits ,"Tortilla Soup strives to bring to its audience 'el sabor de la musica' (The flavor of the music)." As the band continues to perform, it will always combine all the ingredients for its audiences so the "flavor of their music" can be felt.

Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 at the box office or by phone. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation With Donna McKechnie Comes to Hanna Boys Center Auditorium
  • Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's 110 IN THE SHADE
  • The Lark Theater Presents SING HALLELUJAH!
  • Town Hall Announces 75th Season 2019/20: TRANSFORMATIONS
  • San Francisco Opera Joins City Of San Francisco, French Consulate And Grace Cathedral For Public Solidarity Concert For Notre-Dame De Paris
  • Cast Announced For THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup