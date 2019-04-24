The Empress Theatre Presents Tortilla Soup - Cinco De Mayo Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 4th, 8PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Created in 2003, Tortilla Soup is a mix of R&B, Blues, Funk, Soul, Latin, Tex Mex, Salsa, Cumbias, and Oldies and features talented musicians that have toured, recorded, and performed for live audiences worldwide. With over 30 years of combined experience, Tortilla Soup member Robert Payne (Trumpeter/Vocalist) admits ,"Tortilla Soup strives to bring to its audience 'el sabor de la musica' (The flavor of the music)." As the band continues to perform, it will always combine all the ingredients for its audiences so the "flavor of their music" can be felt.

Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 at the box office or by phone. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You