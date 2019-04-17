The Empress Theatre Presents The Funky Spuds

The Empress Theatre presents Wednesday Night Live in the Lounge with The Funky Spuds on Wednesday, May 1st, 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Funky Spuds is a funk band with something to prove. Created to demonstrate the possibilities of brass, Funky Spuds crafts performances to maximize funkiness; from the extended techniques of the sousaphone, to the dynamic soloing displayed by the band's veteran leader on both saxophone and guitar.

Collectively members of Funky Spuds have played with Levon Helm, Bob Dylan, Zigaboo Modeliste, Jazz Mafia, and The Purple Ones, to name a few. Bandleader and founder, Shane Cox, creatively expands the traditional use of tuba using harmony, beatboxing, improvisation, and more. Saxophonist and guitarist Paul Branin fronts the band adding unique jazz and rock elements. Other featured members include some of the Bay Area's greatest up and coming musicians including Julian Hogan, Ian McArdle, Joe Cohen, and Kevin Wong.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $10 general admission. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You