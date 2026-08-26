The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel to Present THE ARTS IN SAN FRANCISCO Event

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, a San Francisco landmark since 1915, continues its monthly speaker series, Making History Fun Again, designed to celebrate the city’s legendary past through lively storytelling, fascinating personalities and unforgettable local history.



On Thursday, September 17, veteran performing arts publicist Kevin Kopjak will lead “The Arts in San Francisco: The City That Never Stopped Creating,” a conversation celebrating the remarkable history, and exciting future, of San Francisco’s performing arts community.



Joining Kopjak will be four distinguished leaders representing some of the city’s most dynamic cultural organizations: Fernando Pujals, Executive Director of Mid-Market Business Association & Foundation; Andy Chan Donald, Artistic Producing Director and Acting Artistic Director of American Conservatory Theater; Stephanie Shoffner, Managing Director of Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, and Jamie Budgett, General Manager of ATG San Francisco.



For generations, San Francisco has been one of America’s great artistic laboratories, a place where groundbreaking theater, music, dance, visual art, nightlife and creative expression have flourished alongside the city’s enduring spirit of reinvention. Rather than dwelling on headlines about decline, the evening will spotlight the artists, organizations and visionaries who continue to make San Francisco one of the world’s most vibrant cultural destinations.



The conversation will explore why the arts remain essential to San Francisco’s cultural and economic future; the creative renaissance unfolding across the city today; and the city’s enduring appeal to artists and creative risk-takers. The speakers will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the many careers and collaborations that bring live entertainment to life.



From the rise of legendary institutions and iconic venues to today’s wave of immersive experiences, world premieres, neighborhood theaters, drag, circus arts, music and independent creators, the program will examine how the arts have continually shaped San Francisco’s identity and why they are helping write its next chapter.



The complimentary event begins with (non-hosted) cocktails at 5 PM, followed by the program from 6–7:30 PM in The Clift’s historic Redwood Room. Advance reservations are required and can be made here.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming