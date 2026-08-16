Review: THE SOILED DOVE at Alameda Point's Big Top Tent At Radium Railway

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What happens when dinner, circus, cabaret, and a trip back in time all collide under one tent?

The Soiled Dove at Alameda Point’s Radium Runway offers an immersive evening unlike most theatrical experiences in the Bay Area. Inspired by San Francisco’s infamous Barbary Coast, the dinner circus from Vau de Vire Society combines live music, comedy, circus performance, food, and plenty of spectacle into one extravagant night out.

This was only the second circus I’ve attended in my life—and my first dinner circus—so I genuinely had no idea what to expect walking in. I was pleasantly surprised by just how much there was to take in. Rather than feeling like you're simply arriving to watch a show, The Soiled Dove creates an entire world for you to enter, making the experience begin long before the first official performance.

The tent at Radium Runway is absolutely gorgeous. From the moment I walked inside, I felt transported into another era. The space is filled with elaborate set pieces, circus apparatus, artwork for sale, and countless visual details that make you want to wander around and explore before taking your seat. For a few hours, it becomes surprisingly easy to forget you're actually at Alameda Point.

Dinner is included with admission, with different ticket tiers available depending on the experience you're looking for. The three-course meal, catered by Work of Art, added a fun dimension to the evening. Most guests are seated at communal tables alongside other parties, though private table options are available for those wanting a more intimate experience.

What I especially enjoyed was how the dinner became incorporated into the entertainment itself. Courses arrived in conjunction with different performances, and some of the servers even doubled as performers throughout the night. It helped blur the line between dinner and show, making the entire evening feel cohesive rather than like two separate experiences.

There was an enormous amount of talent on display throughout the night. Frank Ferrante as Cesar brought plenty of pizzazz and comedy to the festivities, effortlessly interacting with audience members and keeping the energy alive between performances. His ability to work the room added another layer of unpredictability to an evening already filled with surprises.

The artists of Vau de Vire Society showcased an impressive range of circus talent throughout the evening. With so many different disciplines represented, there was almost always something new to watch. The variety kept the show moving and helped make the experience feel much larger than a traditional night at the theatre.

But the true treat of the evening for me was witnessing the legendary Joan Baez take the stage.

Hearing Baez perform “House of the Rising Sun” in such an intimate and unusual setting felt almost surreal. For those few minutes, she seemed to transport the entire tent back in time. There was something incredibly special about watching an artist with her history perform within this strange, beautiful world, and you could sense how much she genuinely enjoys being part of the event. It was easily one of those live-performance moments I'll remember for a long time.

More than anything, The Soiled Dove succeeds because it isn't simply asking you to sit down and watch something. It's asking you to spend an evening inside its world. Between the atmosphere, dinner, circus performances, comedy, live music, and unexpected surprises, there's always something competing for your attention—and that's part of the fun.

If you're looking for something different for date night or want an adventurous evening out with friends, The Soiled Dove is absolutely worth experiencing. Come hungry, embrace the extravagance, and allow yourself to get a little lost in the Barbary Coast for the night.

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