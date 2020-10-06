The Brecht Project Announces Premiere Live-Virtual Performance THE PRIVATE LIFE OF THE (NOT SO) MASTER RACE

The play will have three live virtual performances October 27, October 28, and October 29, 2020.

The Brecht Project, producers Susan E. Evans and Scott Munson, are thrilled to announce the premiere performances of five new short plays, The Informer by Christine U'Ren; I'm With Her and The People Upstairs by Scott Munson; Judicial Process by Reg Clay; and Judith by Denmo Ibrahim, forming the first contributions to THE PRIVATE LIFE OF THE (NOT SO) MASTER RACE.

Inspired by Bertolt Brecht's 1938 documentary portrait Fear and Misery of the Third Reich, THE PRIVATE LIFE OF THE (NOT SO) MASTER RACE will have three live virtual performances October 27, October 28, and October 29, 2020. Tickets are free, at thebrechtproject.org, with suggested $10-50 donations to The Brecht Project encouraged and welcomed.

Why now? Fear and Misery of the Third Reich by Bertolt Brecht was one of the first documentary theatre pieces. Brecht asked the world:

"How did this happen? How did Germany come to be ruled by the National Socialist dictatorship? How are the people's actions or inactions allowing the regime to thrive?

How and when will Resistance manifest?"

Our playwrights transport these same questions to 21st c. America, Tuesday, October 27 - Thursday, October 29, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. at thebrechtproject.org.

Learn more at https://www.thebrechtproject.org/contact.

