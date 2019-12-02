The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in the San Francisco Bay Area

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in San Francisco here!

You can get tickets to see the smash hit musical about the "ten-dollar founding father" for $40. That's four Hamiltons. Need we say more? Go once (or five times) and buy tickets for everyone you know.

Hello, our name is TodayTix, and we would like to tell you about the most amazing deal on tickets for "The Book of Mormon." See the Tony-winning hit in San Francisco for just $45 this Cyber Monday.

David Yazbek and Terrence McNally make musical theater magic with this show, based on the cult-hit film, about a group of unemployed steelworkers who join a Chippendales act. See this classic show at Bay Area Musicals from $20.

The Tony-winning hit is coming to Berkeley Playhouse, and you can get tickets on Cyber Monday for $25.

There's something especially magical about seeing dance around the holidays, and with $25 tickets on Cyber Monday, you can enjoy Smuin's "Christmas Ballet."

Emmy winner Tony Hale ("Veep") stars in Will Eno's acclaimed play at A.C.T. Get your tickets now for $25.

People might have called it ragtime (the era, that is), but we call this deal a steal. Get tickets from $27 to see this sprawling, gorgeous musical by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

We got the beat! Or wait. We got the deals! Check out this heartwarming musical about love and acceptance, set to a score of music from The Go-Go's, at New Conservatory Theatre Center for $19.

Even though Phil Connors can't escape the same day in this new musical based on the classic film, you'll need to take advantage of this deal today. See the show at SF Playhouse with tickets for $32.50.

The innovative theater company PigPen Theatre Co. brings their inventive take on Kate DiCamillo's modern fable Berkeley Rep. Get tickets to see this show for $37.50.





