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Taylor Mac to Return to the Curran Theatre with TENDER HEART REVOLUTION

The performance will take place on Friday, November 6.

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Taylor Mac to Return to the Curran Theatre with TENDER HEART REVOLUTION

Performance artist, writer, director, actor, and singer Taylor Mac is back with a brand-new concert, Tender Heart Revolution, coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre for one-night-only on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
 
One of the great artists of our time and a true San Francisco icon, Mac creates fearlessly experimental works that build community through the making of theater. Routinely breaking performance conventions, Mac invites audiences to consider questions of gender, identity, queerness, and performance itself. Mac’s joyful, charismatic, and vulnerable performance style disarms the audience, turning passive spectators into active collaborators. 
 
Raised in Stockton, California, Mac came to San Francisco for the first AIDS march as a teenager in 1983. That influential experience inspired the creation of “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” a 24-hour epic performed in its entirety over four performances at the Curran Theatre in September 2017. Mac returned to the Curran with “Holiday Sauce” in 2018 and for a virtual presentation during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.  
 

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