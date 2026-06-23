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Musician and Songwriter Chelsea Wolfe to Perform at the Curran Theatre

Joining Chelsea on the road will be Jonathan Hulten across the US dates and A.A. Williams throughout the European leg.

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Musician and Songwriter Chelsea Wolfe to Perform at the Curran Theatre

Acclaimed musician, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist Chelsea Wolfe will come to ATG San Francisco’s Curran Theatre on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 as part of her mammoth 43-date tour across the US and Europe. Tickets are available beginning Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.
 
Chelsea Wolfe moves fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones' Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO's Game of Thrones, co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates and turned heads at last year's Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.

Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opens the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.

As she gears up to release more new music this summer, she will headline the esteemed ArcTanGent festival before embarking on her headline tour. Joining Chelsea on the road will be Jonathan Hulten across the US dates and A.A. Williams throughout the European leg.

Last week, Chelsea Wolfe launched a secret pre-order via her mailing list, selling out in under 30 minutes. Fans who secured an order will discover what they've purchased later this summer.







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