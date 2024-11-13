Tangent Productions Presents Southern California Ska Legends Long Beach Dub All Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tangent Productions is ramping up production for two approaching shows featuring local stars. From 1997 onward, the Long Beach Dub Allstars served up a coastal mix of ska and reggae sounds, and engaged crowds across the globe.

Fans were worried they would never be able to see the group live after an untimely breakup in 2002, but luckily for them the band returned better than ever and began releasing studio recordings and touring. With a pair of shows approaching in SoCal, they are ecstatic to be able to share new material and classic hits with their native audience.

The hometown heroes can't wait to hit the stage. The first show will be held Saturday, November 16, at The Derby Room Pomona at Fairplex, featuring from the Expanders Man Like Devin and The Relatives, SVG Vibes and Nicholas Dell as supporting acts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited pre-sale tickets start at $25, GA standing $30, GA seated $35, day of show $40. VIP seating starts at $45, VIP tables of 4 with guaranteed seating, food menu and bottle service is $220. Grab your tickets here.

The second LBDAS performance is on Saturday, November 23, at Brouwerij West in San Pedro, with Gonzo & Zeb from Tribal Seeds and Warehouse One as the openers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, beer vendors and free parking. Early bird pre-sale tickets start at $25, $30 for GA and $40 on the day of the show. VIP tables of eight with guaranteed seating and one drink ticket per person are $440. Tickets can be purchased here!

Tangent Productions isn't stopping there. These shows immediately precede an upcoming run of tribute acts performing across Orange County. So Petty (playing the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and Mirage (an authentic re-creation in sound and appearance of Fleetwood Mac's most famous lineup) will share the stage on Wednesday, November 27, at The Charleston, 114 E. Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton. TIckets for the So Petty/Mirage show are $15 (limited early bird general admission standing room), $20 (GA standing room), $25 (day of show GA standing room) and $35 (VIP seating — booth or high-top tables that seat four are available; first come, first served). Get tickets here.

Following its previous Tangent-presented show in early November at Brouwerij West in San Pedro, the Grateful Dead experience Cubensis will close out 2024 in SoCal with a concert Tuesday, December 31, at the Golden Sails Hotel, 6285 PCH in Long Beach. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 (pre-sale limited early bird and GA standing room), $60 (GA standing room), $75 (day of show GA standing room) and $85 (VIP seating — first come, first served; early arrival recommended). Parking is free parking, and food trucks will be on site. Tickets available here.

Comments