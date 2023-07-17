THE ROCKET MAN SHOW & THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Come To SF's Curran Theater

Today, BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced two new shows coming to San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.)—The Rocket Man Show, a one-of-a-kind tribute to Elton John, and a special 48th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring the movie's original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick.



This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson—Elton John's official 70's body double as featured in the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus' performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes, and fierce piano playing. Currently featured on E!'s 'Clash of the Cover Bands', Rus' portrayal of Elton has been described as “Amazing” by Jimmy Fallon and “Phenomenal” by Queen's Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town and is perhaps summed up best by 'All About That Bass' megastar Meghan Trainor who claims “You IS Elton!” It's one small step for man…one giant leap for Elton John fans.



The Rocket Man Show will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (starting at $40.50) are available starting on July 21 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary with a special screening of the original, unedited movie featuring a live shadow cast, audience participation, and a special appearance by famed actor Barry Bostwick—the iconic Brad Majors. The show will also feature a costume contest, a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie, and more!



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple—Brad and Janet—and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets (starting at $60.50) are available starting on July 21 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. VIP packages are available and include a meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick himself, a personal photo opportunity, and an autograph.