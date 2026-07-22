THE TERMINATOR LIVE Will Come to San Francisco's Curran Theatre
The event will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026.
Experience The Terminator, on the big screen while Brad Fiedel's signature synthesizer-led, percussive score is performed live in-sync with the 1984 motion picture at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 24 at 10 AM PT.
The U.S. box-office smash-hit, The Terminator, sees Arnold Schwarzenegger star as the most uncompromising killing machine ever to threaten the survival of mankind. An indestructible cyborg, a Terminator, is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the woman whose unborn son will become humanity's only hope in a future war against the machines. This epic sci-fi thriller from director, James Cameron, delivers an arsenal of action and heart-stopping suspense right to the end.
Presented in association with Park Circus and Metro Goldwyn Mayer, The Terminator LIVE is a production of Avex Classics International. The Terminator is Rated R.
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