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THE TERMINATOR LIVE Will Come to San Francisco's Curran Theatre

The event will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026.

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THE TERMINATOR LIVE Will Come to San Francisco's Curran Theatre

Experience The Terminator, on the big screen while Brad Fiedel's signature synthesizer-led, percussive score is performed live in-sync with the 1984 motion picture at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 24 at 10 AM PT.

The U.S. box-office smash-hit, The Terminator, sees Arnold Schwarzenegger star as the most uncompromising killing machine ever to threaten the survival of mankind. An indestructible cyborg, a Terminator, is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the woman whose unborn son will become humanity's only hope in a future war against the machines. This epic sci-fi thriller from director, James Cameron, delivers an arsenal of action and heart-stopping suspense right to the end.

Presented in association with Park Circus and Metro Goldwyn Mayer, The Terminator LIVE is a production of Avex Classics International. The Terminator is Rated R.
 

THE TERMINATOR LIVE Will Come to San Francisco's Curran Theatre Image

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