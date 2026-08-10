THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES is Coming to Curran Theatre

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

San Francisco holiday tradition, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes, will return to the historic Curran Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Friday, December 4 and running through Sunday, December 20, 2026. Press night will be held on Friday, December 4.



Now celebrating its 21st year, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes brings together four drag legends for a laugh-out-loud send-up of the beloved TV show, The Golden Girls. Whether you're a longtime devotee or a Golden Girls newbie, this lovingly irreverent tribute delivers sharp wit, big laughs, endless nostalgia...and a fabulous dose of holiday spirit—Miami-style!



Directed by D’Arcy Drollinger, The Golden Girls Live features the return of Coco Peru as Dorothy, Matthew Martin as Blanche, D’Arcy Drollinger as Rose, and Holotta Tymes as Sophia. The cast also features Manuel Caneri, Michael Phillis, and Tom Shaw on the piano.

This year’s episodes are:

“Family Affair” – Rose's daughter Bridget and Dorothy’s son Michael discover they have more in common than either family expected.

“Big Daddy’s Little Lady” – Blanche is stunned when Big Daddy announces he's getting married, while Dorothy and Rose set their sights on winning a songwriting contest.

What started as a small, spirited production grew into a twice-yearly tradition, with month-long runs each June and December. As demand surged, the show moved to larger venues—including sold-out engagements at Mama Calizo’s Voice Factory and CounterPULSE. In 2011, it found a new home at the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it continued to play to packed houses. In 2024, the production moved to the historic Curran Theatre, marking a new chapter for the beloved show.



Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming