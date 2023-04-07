THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA to be Presented by Merola Opera Program This Summer

Merola Opera Program will continue its 2023 season with a fully staged production of Benjamin Britten's The Rape of Lucretia, approached through a current lens. Based in ancient Roman history, with a libretto by Ronald Duncan set to one of Britten's most searing and lyrical scores, The Rape of Lucretia follows the tale of dedicated spouse Lucretia, who becomes a target in a brutal weaponization of sex for power.

The work's violent subject matter will be explored in relation to today's climate, with post-performance discussions that bring the creative team together with audience members in an open format. This emotionally charged chamber opera, which made its American debut in 1948 in a production directed by Agnes De Mille, reflects issues that sadly remain starkly relevant today. Maestro Judith Yan returns to Merola to conduct The Rape of Lucretia. Equally adept in symphony, opera, and ballet, Maestro Yan has conducted for major companies in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. German stage director Jan Eßinger makes his U.S. debut with this production. Known for bringing a fresh directorial perspective, Eßinger has helmed dozens of acclaimed productions throughout Europe, notably at the Theater Heidelberg, Opernhaus Zϋrich, Theater Koblenz, Philharmonie de Luxemburg, and many others.

Performancees will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, July 13, and at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 15.

WHERE:

Herbst Theatre and Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

TICKETS:

$55/$80

Patrons save 20%* when tickets are purchased for all four productions in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

INFO:

For more information or to order tickets, please visit Click Here or call the San Francisco Box Office at (415) 864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only).