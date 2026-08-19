THE NEODIVERGENT WRENCH to Bring Neurodivergent Cast to SF Neo-Futurists Stage

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Our Neodivergent Wrench debut is coming this September 2026. The San Francisco Neo-Futurists return with their one-weekend edition of The Infinite Wrench, featuring an all-neurodivergent cast of Neo-Futurists. Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19, 2026. Theater 33, San Francisco.

The show delivers 30 original plays in 60 minutes. From silly, serious, and absurd in a micro-play format all written and performed by cast members with lived experiences of ADHD, autism, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and every other kind of weird brain thing that sometimes has a side effect of creating performance art. This is not improv. There are no characters, no fiction, no fourth wall.

The result is a rapid-fire collage of moments that are funny, intimate, confrontational, and deeply personal. Some plays last seconds. Some stretch longer. Some are highly relatable; others are mysterious. No two are alike, and all of them are real. This show highlights how we think, love, process the world, support ourselves and each other, and deal with the healthcare system, as we race the clock, with an opening stand-up comedy act on both nights!

The Neodivergent Wrench is a special edition of the SF Neo-Futurists' flagship weekly show The Infinite Wrench. Since the company's founding in 2013, they've written and performed over 4,000 original short plays. The ensemble has been named one of “22 SF things everyone must do” by the SF Chronicle and won Best Theater Company multiple times in the Best of the Bay Readers Poll.

Tickets start at $28.52. Those who are able are encouraged to purchase a higher price tier to support the company's nonprofit mission and help keep locally made art in the Bay Area.

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