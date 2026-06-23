THE LUNCHBOX Gets Final Extension at Berkeley Rep; Producing Team Revealed
Performances will now run through Sunday, July 12, 2026.
The world premiere musical The Lunchbox has revealed its second and final extension at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, now playing through Sunday, July 12, 2026. Producers Jerry Goehring, Mark Lunsford, and Nik Dodani will lead the show’s life beyond Berkeley, in association with Poetic License (Adeel Ahmed & Ritesh Batra), and joined by Foresight Theatrical’s Aaron Lustbader as Executive Producer and Alex Wolfe as General Manager.
Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, The Lunchbox is based on the award-winning film of the same name by Ritesh Batra, and features an original score by The Lazours.
Set in bustling Mumbai, The Lunchbox tells the story of a lunchbox delivery meant for one man that lands in the hands of another, sparking an unlikely bond between a young wife longing to be seen and a widower nearing retirement. As notes pass back and forth with each meal, their words blossom into a romance that might save them both.
In addition to Kuhoo Verma, who recently broke out with her run in Heathers Off-Broadway, the show stars Manu Narayan, with Hashini Amarasinghe, Savidu Geevaratne, Akshara Gunda, Shaarada Trayi Karthik, Benjamin Mathew, Vaibu Mohan, Shiv Nadkarni, Anisha Nagarajan, Nasir Panjwani, Yash Ramanujam, Sushma Saha, Kinshuk Sen, Caryna Shah, Aathaven Tharmarajah, Vishal Vaidya, and Levin Valayil.
The creative team includes Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Arjun Bhasin (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Nathan Koci, Rohan Krishnamurthy, Daniel Lazour, and Arun Ramamurthy (Co-Orchestrations), and Sheela Ramesh (Music Direction). Casting is by The Telsey Office: Kristian Charbonier and Adam Caldwell, with Keertana Sastry and Priya Ghosh.
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