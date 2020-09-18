THE LOGIC By Will Arbery Begins Streaming Monday From San Francisco Playhouse

Michael Anthony Torres directs a LIVE virtual table read of The Logic by Will Arbery. E.J. Gibson and Jesse Vaughn star in this free play reading on Monday, September 21st at 7:00 P.M. PDT.

Evan and Andrew reconnect on Facebook. While Evan is starting a career in publishing in New York, Andrew is incarcerated in a Texas prison. As their childhood friendship starts to resurface, Andrew tries to push through the banality of digital communication to fulfill a plan they had when they were kids.

