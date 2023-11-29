Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

The concert performance is on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

THE LION KING Tour Cast Performs at Club Fugazi Next Week

Company members from Disney’s The Lion King North American tour will present “The Lion King Sings Tonight,” a live cabaret-style concert, on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30pm at Club Fugazi (678 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133).  Doors open for cocktails at 6:30pm.

The Lion King company members will perform original choreographed pieces, holiday classics, burlesque and musical theatre favorites.
 
Tickets for “The Lion Sings Tonight” start at $60 and can be purchased online at www.clubfugazi.com, by calling: 415.273.0600 and at the door.
 
All proceeds benefit the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA). REAF is a non-profit Arts/Health organization dedicated to raising funds for AIDS services, hunger programs and programs for underserved youth in the Bay Area through the production of quality entertainment programs. BC/EFA is the philanthropic heart of Broadway that supports more than 450 organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Donations help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those facing health challenges and personal crises. To learn more, visit www.broadwaycares.org.
 
The Lion King is currently playing The Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102) through Saturday, December 30, 2023. For more information and tickets, visit broadwaysf.com.


