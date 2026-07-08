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THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW to Return to ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre

Performances will take place on Sunday, December 27 at 7 PM and Monday, December 28.

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THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW to Return to ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show—performing at ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Sunday, December 27 at 7 PM and Monday, December 28 at 7 PM.
 
Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 10 at 10 AM. VIP Packages, including photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase. 
 
Throughout the show’s 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, AI, body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store.
 
Monsoon adds, “Nine years, where does the time go?! You’d think it would feel like a daunting task, but every year, around this time, DeLa and I start getting excited that our time together is coming again. Somehow, every year, our amazing company makes something spectacular that exceeds even our own expectations — then we get to share it with our community at a very meaningful time. What a great way for a witch to spend the solstice.”
 
Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, dance numbers, and iconic costumes.
 
 

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