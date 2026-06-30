THE SOILED DOVE to Return to Alameda's Radium Runaway

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The iconic Tortona Big Top will once again rise on the waterfront at Radium Runway at Alameda Point as Vau de Vire Society presents the return of its beloved immersive, circus-infused dinner-theater spectacular, The Soiled Dove, performing Friday, August 7 through Saturday, October 10, 2026 (Friday and Saturday night performances only). This all-new production marks the next chapter in the evolution of the acclaimed experience, featuring an entirely new storyline, fresh characters, and original theatrical creations all set to the pulse of the electrifying live Sgt. Splendor and The Soiled Dove Band. Tickets are on sale now at www.thesoileddove.com.



Legendary singer, activist, author, and cultural icon Joan Baez will once again join the cast in an entirely new role. Her return reunites audiences with one of the production's most beloved performers and brings another extraordinary layer of artistry and authenticity to the immersive world of The Soiled Dove.

Created by Mike and Shannon Gaines and produced by Vau de Vire Society, The Soiled Dove blends breathtaking circus arts, live music, decadent dining, and immersive storytelling into an unforgettable evening that transports audiences into another time and place. This reimagined production promises an entirely new adventure while preserving the atmosphere of wonder, sensuality, and spectacle that has made the show a Bay Area favorite.



Since concluding her active touring career in 2019, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Baez has continued to inspire audiences around the world through her acclaimed documentary Joan Baez: I Am A Noise, her celebrated Mischief Makers painting series, and her recent books Am I Pretty When I Fly?: An Album of Upside Down Drawings and When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance. Baez was the subject of a 2025 Rolling Stone feature and was portrayed by Academy Award nominated actress Monica Barbaro in the hit 2024 feature film, “A Complete Unknown”. Joan continues to be a vibrant, relevant and renowned force in music, stepping away from The Soiled Dove for one night (October 3, 2026) to headline Power to The Peaceful Festival in Merriweather, Maryland alongside The Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen,and Jack Black.



Set against the stunning backdrop of the San Francisco skyline, The Soiled Dove will once again transform the handcrafted, 12,000-square-foot Big Top into a world of mystery, music, acrobatics, and revelry. Guests will enjoy immersive character encounters, extraordinary performances, and a sumptuous dining experience as they become part of an entirely new story unfolding around them.

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