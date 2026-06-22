THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: AT CHRISTMAS is Coming to the Golden Gate Theatre

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THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: AT CHRISTMAS—coming to ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 PM—brings the icon Karen Carpenter's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in an all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Tickets for THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: AT CHRISTMAS are available beginning Friday, June 26 at 10 AM.



VIP Experience tickets are available and include: A private 20-minute acoustic performance with the lead performers of The Carpenters Songbook for VIP attendees only, featuring exclusive Carpenters songs not performed in the main show; an on-stage Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with the two lead performers of The Carpenters Songbook; a limited edition, collectible VIP laminate; with a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again.

Expect to relive all of their favorites including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

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