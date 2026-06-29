Grateful Dead Exhibitions Launch at Haight Street Art Center

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The Haight Street Art Center will present Forever Grateful, an exhibition that pays tribute to the legacy of the Grateful Dead. Celebrating the Center’s 10th anniversary, the exhibit features a collection of artwork, instruments, and memorabilia where visitors can explore three decades of the band’s history.

Forever Grateful opens to the public on July 3, 2026, with festivities continuing throughout the weekend, including a free performance by Grahame Lesh & Friends on the 4th of July beginning at 2pm.

Chronicling the journey of the Grateful Dead from 1965 to 1995, Forever Grateful offers Dead Heads, casual fans, and art lovers a glimpse into the magic behind the music and the artistry that became synonymous with the band’s cultural impact. Spanning both floors of the Center, the exhibition includes more than 400 works, including paintings, pen and ink drawings, original lithographs used to create posters, photographs, vinyl records, instruments, and rare ephemera, tracing the evolution of the influential group.

At the heart of the exhibition, the largest gallery space is dedicated to an engineered 1:4 scale replica of the band’s Wall of Sound. This fully operational installation broadcasts live recordings from the Grateful Dead’s storied career. “Created by Dead Heads for Dead Heads, Forever Grateful, serves as both a museum exhibition and a gathering space for visitors to enjoy music, art, photography, and artifacts of the band that defies description and its equally indescribable community,” comments HSAC Board Chair, Roger McNamee.

Focusing on the creative vision of renowned artists whose iconic works forged the band’s unique visual identity, Forever Grateful spotlights the creative pioneers of San Francisco’s “Big Five” rock-poster artists, including Wes Wilson, Stanley Mouse, Alton Kelley, Victor Moscoso, and Rick Griffin. Among the recognizable motifs showcased in the exhibition are skeletons and the American flag.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the “A Skeleton Amid Roses” illustration. Artists Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse discovered Edmund Joseph Sullivan’s drawing in a 1913 edition of 12th-century Persian poet and mathematician, Omar Khayyam’s quatrains, using it for the band’s September 1966 Avalon Ballroom shows, and later as the cover art for the 1971 album “Skull and Roses.” Sullivan’s original circa 1900 drawing, along with poster copies and acetates for the artwork’s vivid layers, will be on display during the second of three gallery rotations. Due to the fragility of the artworks and instruments on display in the Center’s Epicenter gallery, works will rotate throughout the run of the show.

Can You Pass the Acid Test? Instrumental in establishing the band within California's cultural landscape and emerging counterculture was the Grateful Dead’s early psychedelic experiences, particularly through their participation as the house band for the renowned Acid Tests. The Acid Tests were first held in the Bay Area in late 1965, before spreading to Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon in 1966. These events, during which time marked the official adoption of the name 'The Grateful Dead' by the band, were organized by Ken Kesey—author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest—and the Merry Pranksters, including notable individuals such as Neal Cassady (fictionalized in Jack Kerouac’s On The Road) and Owsley “Bear” Stanley, known for his role in manufacturing and supplying LSD. Later, Owsley would play a pivotal role in advancing the band's audio technology, ultimately culminating in the development of the Wall of Sound.

The exhibit’s fully functional Wall of Sound replica—designed and built by Anthony Coscia of Coscia Guitars—boasts 500 speakers powered by 9,000 watts, recreating the concert experience that defined the Dead’s live shows. Exhibition visitors can “Rest In Bear’s Sound” as multi-track recordings play through the Wall.

Haight Street Art Center’s Forever Grateful is a two-part exhibition series honoring the enduring legacy of the Grateful Dead, curated by Ben Marks, with advisors Dennis McNally and Susana Millman. The first exhibition, Forever Grateful, opens July 3, 2026, at Haight Street Art Center. The second exhibition, Forever Grateful, Golden Gate Park, opens September 5, 2026.

As part of the second Forever Grateful exhibition, Third Rail Projects, the award-winning New York immersive performance company, will create moments of experiential performance that animate parts of the exhibition. Together with a team of local artists, Third Rail Projects adds psychedelic and performance-driven experiences to the exhibition, during which visitors will encounter performers at various points throughout their journey, from dance parades to intimate exchanges. Anchored by Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters' legendary Furthur bus and Jerry Garcia's BMW, the exhibition encourages opportunities to share, reflect, and enjoy the kaleidoscopic, transformative energy of the Deadhead community.

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