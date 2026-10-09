THE 39 STEPS to Open at One Stage Theatre in Fremont

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One Stage Theatre will present The 39 Steps, October 17 through November 1, 2026, at One Stage Studio in Fremont.

The 39 Steps transforms a classic spy thriller into a theatrical adventure packed with murder, espionage, romance, mistaken identity, and laugh-out-loud surprises.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan's 1915 adventure novel and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film, the story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who finds himself caught in an extraordinary conspiracy. After a mysterious encounter turns his life upside down, Hannay is accused of murder and pursued by authorities as he races across the country to uncover the truth and clear his name.

Leading the adventure is Scott Dai as Richard Hannay, the unsuspecting hero swept into a dangerous world of spies and secrets. Isabelle Polito takes on the roles of Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela, three women who become part of Hannay's journey. Finn Hekkala and Cordelia Willis will portray the Clowns.

Directed by Lorraine VanRod, with Stephanie Kara serving as Producer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 05 Hrs 28 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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