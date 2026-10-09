THE 39 STEPS to Open at One Stage Theatre in Fremont
Scott Dai, Isabelle Polito, Finn Hekkala, and Cordelia Willis star in the production directed by Lorraine VanRod.
One Stage Theatre will present The 39 Steps, October 17 through November 1, 2026, at One Stage Studio in Fremont.
The 39 Steps transforms a classic spy thriller into a theatrical adventure packed with murder, espionage, romance, mistaken identity, and laugh-out-loud surprises.
Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan's 1915 adventure novel and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film, the story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who finds himself caught in an extraordinary conspiracy. After a mysterious encounter turns his life upside down, Hannay is accused of murder and pursued by authorities as he races across the country to uncover the truth and clear his name.
Leading the adventure is Scott Dai as Richard Hannay, the unsuspecting hero swept into a dangerous world of spies and secrets. Isabelle Polito takes on the roles of Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela, three women who become part of Hannay's journey. Finn Hekkala and Cordelia Willis will portray the Clowns.
Directed by Lorraine VanRod, with Stephanie Kara serving as Producer
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Neave Trio
Kohl Mansion (11/15-11/15)
|
Liberation
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (10/23-11/29)
|
Knockoff Broadway: The Improvised Musical
All Out Comedy Theater (7/25-12/26)
|
Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/06-12/06)
|
The Legend of Robin Hood
Hillbarn Theatre (1/21-2/14)
|
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Golden Gate Theatre (12/27-12/27)
|
Hadestown Teen Edition
Berkeley Playhouse (7/10-7/18)
|
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Theatre Rhinoceros (11/05-11/29)
|
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Lesher Center for the Arts (10/25-11/15)