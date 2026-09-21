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THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at SF State

Directed by SFSU students Taylor Eckstein and Jade Thomas, the musical features book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn.

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THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at SF State

SF State REP will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy by William Finn (music and lyrics) and Rachel Sheinkin (book), conceived by Rebecca Feldman. Reimagined as a site-specific, immersive experience that invites four audience members onstage to spell alongside the show's characters, ...Spelling Bee performs December 2nd and 7th in GYM 146. Directed by SFSU students Taylor Eckstein and Jade Thomas, this production marks a return to musical theatre production for the School of Theatre & Dance.

Welcome to the Bee, where six quirky, pubescent spellers vie for a single spot at the national spelling bee. For the spellers, it is the chance of a lifetime, and stakes are high. Who will emerge victorious? Tender, bittersweet, and hilarious, this Tony Award-winning musical comedy celebrates the kid in all of us, while exploring the awkwardness, ambition, and vulnerability of growing up.

SF State REP is a culminating experience class where students form a theatre collective and do all jobs of Performance / Production: licensing, casting, dramaturgy, directing, acting, design and tech, publicity and marketing, etc. SF State Rep aims to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for all audience members. Content disclosures will be provided before the show.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

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