THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at SF State

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SF State REP will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy by William Finn (music and lyrics) and Rachel Sheinkin (book), conceived by Rebecca Feldman. Reimagined as a site-specific, immersive experience that invites four audience members onstage to spell alongside the show's characters, ...Spelling Bee performs December 2nd and 7th in GYM 146. Directed by SFSU students Taylor Eckstein and Jade Thomas, this production marks a return to musical theatre production for the School of Theatre & Dance.

Welcome to the Bee, where six quirky, pubescent spellers vie for a single spot at the national spelling bee. For the spellers, it is the chance of a lifetime, and stakes are high. Who will emerge victorious? Tender, bittersweet, and hilarious, this Tony Award-winning musical comedy celebrates the kid in all of us, while exploring the awkwardness, ambition, and vulnerability of growing up.

SF State REP is a culminating experience class where students form a theatre collective and do all jobs of Performance / Production: licensing, casting, dramaturgy, directing, acting, design and tech, publicity and marketing, etc. SF State Rep aims to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for all audience members. Content disclosures will be provided before the show.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 01 Hrs 45 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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