H*LLO K*TTY SYNDROME to Premiere at SF State School of Theatre & Dance
The production highlights trans-centric voices and asks audiences to examine assumptions about identity, performance, and visibility.
The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance will present h*llo k*tty syndrome, an original play by Brian Dang, on November 2 and 4.
Directed by SFSU students Quinn Gilchrist and Grim, the partially devised production centers trans voices while examining identity, visibility, performance and the difference between identifying someone and truly knowing them.
The play follows HK, a character wearing a copyright-conscious variation of a Hello Kitty mascot costume, through the contrasting genres of murder noir, family drama and cowboy romance. As HK explores their identity, the people around them attempt to define them according to their appearance and place them into a predetermined category.
The production will invite audiences to examine their own expectations and assumptions while considering the limits of personal identity. Audience participation will ultimately determine how the play ends.
SF State REP is a culminating experience course in which students form a theater collective and undertake the full range of performance and production responsibilities. Students oversee licensing, casting, dramaturgy, directing, acting, design, technical production, publicity and marketing.
SF State REP aims to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for audience members. Content disclosures will be provided before each performance.
h*llo k*tty syndrome will be presented November 2 and 4 at 3 p.m. in the LAB, Creative Arts Building Room 104, at San Francisco State University.
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