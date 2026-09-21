H*LLO K*TTY SYNDROME to Premiere at SF State School of Theatre & Dance

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The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance will present h*llo k*tty syndrome, an original play by Brian Dang, on November 2 and 4.

Directed by SFSU students Quinn Gilchrist and Grim, the partially devised production centers trans voices while examining identity, visibility, performance and the difference between identifying someone and truly knowing them.

The play follows HK, a character wearing a copyright-conscious variation of a Hello Kitty mascot costume, through the contrasting genres of murder noir, family drama and cowboy romance. As HK explores their identity, the people around them attempt to define them according to their appearance and place them into a predetermined category.

The production will invite audiences to examine their own expectations and assumptions while considering the limits of personal identity. Audience participation will ultimately determine how the play ends.

SF State REP is a culminating experience course in which students form a theater collective and undertake the full range of performance and production responsibilities. Students oversee licensing, casting, dramaturgy, directing, acting, design, technical production, publicity and marketing.

SF State REP aims to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for audience members. Content disclosures will be provided before each performance.

h*llo k*tty syndrome will be presented November 2 and 4 at 3 p.m. in the LAB, Creative Arts Building Room 104, at San Francisco State University.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 01 Hrs 46 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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