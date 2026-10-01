TETHER AFTER DARK to Benefit Emerging Artists Campaign

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Tether Dance Project presents Tether After Dark, a one-night-only evening of Halloween burlesque benefiting Tether's 'Uplift Emerging Artists' Campaign. This special event brings together performance, celebration, and community in support of emerging choreographers and the development of Flux & Form II.

Directed by Teo Lin-Bianco and produced by Tether Dance Project, Tether After Dark features performances by Ash Abe, Katira Iolani & Chadd Behavior, Dane Paul, Mocha Fapalatte, Morgan Jane, monique jonath, James Jared, Ava Shannon, Tatianna Steiner, Teo Lin-Bianco, Ella Wright and more. Created as a special one-night-only offering, the evening invites audiences to experience a different side of Tether, fresh, playful, and sexy, while directly supporting the heart of our work.

All proceeds from Tether After Dark will benefit Tether's 'Uplift Emerging Artists' Campaign, helping fund stipends for emerging choreographers participating in the Flux & Form II cohort. Tickets and further support directly contribute to creating more accessible opportunities for artists to explore their choreographic voices, develop new work, and bring their ideas to the stage.

Tether After Dark will take place on Tuesday, October 20th at OASIS, 298 Eleventh St. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the performance beginning at 7:00 PM. OASIS is 21+ only with valid photo ID.

ABOUT TETHER DANCE PROJECT

Tether Dance Project draws from dance as a vehicle for personal and collective storytelling and seeks to celebrate diverse movement narratives. The organization aims to community-build and create mutual support for young and upcoming artists from all walks of life: for emerging artists by emerging artists. Tether was born from UC Berkeley's Tether Dance Company founded in late 2023, and was incorporated as Tether Dance Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in early 2025.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Teo Lin-Bianco has worked in the arts and culture sector for over a decade, beginning as a child performer raised by choreographers. They earned a minor in Dance and Performance Studies from UC Berkeley and have taught dance to children of all ages since 2018. Teo's choreographic and performance work centers queer, genderqueer, and Asian American narratives, including performances at the 2024 SF Asian American Art Festival. Their lived experience drives a commitment to equity and accessibility in dance. Co-founding Tether Dance Project, Teo works to build a more inclusive arts ecosystem rooted in care, embodiment, and cultural connection.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Tether After Dark is produced by Tether Dance Project co-directors Teo Lin-Bianco, Tatianna Steiner, and Ella Wright.

Tatianna Steiner (she/her) is an Asian American choreographer, dancer, and educator with a B.A. in Dance and Performance Studies from UC Berkeley. She is active in the Bay Area dance scene as a freelance artist, teaching Contemporary Jazz at Rae Studios and performing with companies such as Calculated Movements, Natasha Carltiz Dance Ensemble, Printz Dance Project, SanSan Kwan, and Lenora Lee Dance. Her choreography has been presented by Portals Collective, NACHMO, and UC Berkeley. Navigating the post-grad landscape as a young Asian American woman, she has often felt marginalized in traditional theater spaces, an experience that motivates her to uplift BIPOC artists through the work of Tether.

Ella Wright (she/her) is a Bay Area-based dancer, choreographer, and arts administrator. She began her training in ballet and contemporary dance at the Academy of Ballet, as well as through programs with institutions including The Joffrey Ballet and Ballet West. While studying at UC Berkeley, Ella discovered a passion for modern dance and earned a Bachelor's degree in Dance and Performance Studies. Her experience as an emerging artist fueled her desire to create the opportunities she wished existed, ultimately inspiring the mission behind Tether Dance Project.

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