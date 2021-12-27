Symphony San Jose to Present AMERICAN MASTERS

Symphony San Jose will present American Masters January 22 -23, 2022, Saturday, January 22 at 8:00pm and Sunday, January 23 at 2:30pm, at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose, 95113.

Copland's expansive, optimistic Appalachian Spring became known as "the quintessential American sound." In fact, all four composers could stake that claim. Gershwin and Bernstein each gave us a brilliant mix of symphonic music, jazz and Broadway. And Duke Ellington's stunning reflection on Black history from slavery to the Harlem Renaissance is considered one of the greatest examples of long-form jazz. Drawing on the blues, soaring gospel music, work songs, swing, and more, Ellington created an all-American orchestral masterpiece.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

BOX OFFICE: 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org

Or visit the Box Office between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday at 325 South First Street in downtown San Jose, between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just one-half block from the California Theatre.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Conductor: Tito Muñoz

The Program:

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town (Three Dances)

Duke Ellington: Black Brown & Beige

NOTE: Long-form Jazz: The Rich Legacy of Duke Ellington

One of America's most prolific composers, Duke Ellington is credited with over a thousand works. He often called them 'American Music' rather than jazz. Ellington's 30-year collaboration with composer-arranger-pianist Billy Strayhorn produced not only countless songs but several long-form compositions - suites more at home in concert halls than in, say, Harlem's famed Cotton Club.

The greatest of these is Black Brown & Beige.