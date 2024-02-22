Symphony San Jose Will Perform E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL Next Month

Symphony San Jose presents E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial next month. Performances are on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 10 at 2:30pm at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Street, downtown San Jose, 95113.

Director Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece is one of the brightest stars in motion picture history. Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows the moving story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year old boy named Elliott. The mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure captivated movie audiences around the world. Experience it with the complete John Williams' Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra played while the film is projected on a huge HD screen above the stage.

Timothy Hankewich, conductor.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $45 - $95

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org

Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org

Walk-Up Box Office: 325 South First Street, San Jose, 95113. Located between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets.