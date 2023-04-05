Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents GAME ON Symphonic Video Game Music Next Month

Performances are May 26 and 27 at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Symphony San Jose Presents GAME ON Symphonic Video Game Music Next Month

Game ON! will mesmerize you with an exhilarating and unequaled concert experience that celebrates the artistry of the symphony orchestra and embraces the passion and excitement of video games for you, the next generation symphony audience!

FILM HIGHLIGHTS: Featuring legendary music and stunning video from World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, Diablo, Overwatch, Rayman Legends, Assassin's Creed, DOTA 2, PUBG, Destiny 3, Ori and the Blind Forest, Bioshock, The Witcher 3, Legend of Legends, Until Dawn, Portal 2, and more.

Composers: Various.
Conductor: Andy Brick





